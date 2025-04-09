Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Baltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin woke up feeling good, a day after leaving a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks because of shoulder fatigue. The Orioles are still awaiting results from an MRI performed Tuesday.

"Really encouraging news that he felt really good waking up this morning," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Didn't feel the soreness as bad, and those are positive signs there. ... We're keeping our fingers crossed."

Eflin gave up only one run and four hits over six innings but his velocity dipped in the sixth. The 30-year-old mentioned the fatigue to Hyde between innings, which was enough to shut him down for the night.

The Orioles defeated the Diamondbacks 5-1. Eflin threw 73 pitches. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA through three starts this season.

After the win Monday, Eflin said he was "pretty optimistic" the issue wouldn't be a long-term setback, adding that his exit, he thought, was "precautionary."

Baltimore already has lost key reliever Albert Suarez for a couple of months after the right-hander was moved to the 60-day injured list Monday because of a shoulder injury.

Eflin was 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA over nine starts for the Orioles last season after being acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.