CHICAGO -- Catcher Miguel Amaya was confident he'd be jogging around the bases when he blasted a two-out, ninth-inning baseball high into the Wrigley Field sky with his Chicago Cubs trailing 10-9 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

He was right -- but just barely.

Amaya's 388-foot shot landed in the center field basket, sending the home crowd into a frenzy as Dodgers closer Tanner Scott blew the save. And one inning later, the Cubs won the game 11-10 on an Ian Happ run-scoring single off Noah Davis, capping yet another wild affair at Wrigley.

According to Statcast, Amaya's blast would have been a home run in exactly one park in the majors.

"As a baseball player, its something you dream of," Amaya said. "As soon as I hit, I felt it was out but then I saw the center fielder getting into position to catch it. Then it was, 'Oh my god, I have to run,' but it was enough to get out.

"I love those basket balls."

It was the second time in five days that both teams playing at Wrigley scored 10 or more runs; on Friday, the Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 13-11 thanks to a six-run eighth inning that was preceded by a 10-run frame by Arizona.

On Tuesday, the Cubs led 5-3 after the first inning, but the Dodgers took a 10-7 lead thanks to a five-run seventh aided by an error from third baseman Gage Workman. As has been the case all month, the Cubs kept fighting back. Right fielder Kyle Tucker brought them within one with an eighth-inning home run before Amaya tied it in the ninth.

"They've done some amazing things and some resilient things, most importantly," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of the team's play on its homestand. "You win games like that early in the season and it's a great carry forward for the rest of the season."

The Cubs improved to 15-10 thanks to a high-powered offense that leads the league in scoring at just over six runs per game. They've tallied 10 or more runs in seven games already, their most through 25 games of a season since 1895, according to ESPN Research. No other team this season has done it more than 3 times.

Miguel Amaya reacts after his pivotal ninth-inning home run Tuesday night against the Dodgers. Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images

Counsell credited his bullpen in shutting down the Dodgers in the final few innings.

The Cubs also did well facing Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. He went 0 for 4, lowering his batting average against them this year to .167. Against all other teams, he's hitting .302.

He also went 0-for-3 against Shota Imanaga and is now 0-for-10 against the Cubs starter.

"The next 10 at-bats he might get 10 hits," Imanaga said. "It's been a small miracle that it's happened 10 times in a row."

The Cubs keep on performing miracles at the plate both in the colder conditions this month and in the few games where the weather has been favorable for hitters. That included Tuesday, when it was 71 degrees with the wind blowing out at first pitch. It led to six home runs, none bigger than Amaya's.

"Basket hurt us a couple times last year," Counsell said with a smirk. "It was helpful tonight."