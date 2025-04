CLEVELAND -- Guardians reliever Paul Sewald was removed in the fifth inning of Monday night's 11-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins because of right shoulder inflammation.

The right-hander retired the two batters he faced, including a strikeout of Ty France, before coming out of the game.

Sewald is 1-1 with a 6.17 ERA in 14 appearances this season. The 34-year-old struggled with injuries last season with Arizona.