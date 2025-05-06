Teoscar Hernandez racks up four RBI hits as the Dodgers make easy work of the Marlins. (1:04)

An MRI showed that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez has a Grade 1 groin strain, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Tuesday.

"Obviously, he's going to be inactive for a while. I don't really know a timetable," Roberts said, according to MLB.com. "I think that's all contingent on when he starts back up again."

Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and the Dodgers recalled outfielder OF James Outman in a corresponding move.

Hernandez left the Dodgers' 7-4 victory over the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning Monday night with the injury.

On the National League West-leading Dodgers, Hernandez has been the standout, hitting .315 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles this season, leading the team in each category. He also has hit nine home runs, tied for the team lead with Shohei Ohtani.