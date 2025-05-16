Relieve the top moments of the Subway Series between the Mets and Yankees. (0:56)

NEW YORK -- The Yankees activated right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga from the injured list Friday, giving their bullpen another potential late-inning weapon ahead of the Subway Series.

Veteran left-hander Tyler Matzek was designated for assignment to make room on the active roster.

Loáisiga, 30, returns just over a year after undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He made six rehab appearances across two minor league levels, giving up one run across 7⅓ innings.

Loáisiga signed a one-year deal with the Yankees in December. The team holds an option for 2026.

Injuries have limited Loáisiga to 20 appearances over the past season, but he was a reliable high-octane option for the Yankees during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. The Nicaragua native posted a 2.96 ERA in 107 relief appearances in those two seasons.