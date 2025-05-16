        <
          Yankees activate righty Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow) off injured list

          Jorge Castillo May 16, 2025, 07:12 PM
              ESPN baseball reporter. Covered the Washington Wizards from 2014 to 2016 and the Washington Nationals from 2016 to 2018 for The Washington Post before covering the Los Angeles Dodgers and MLB for the Los Angeles Times from 2018 to 2024.
          NEW YORK -- The Yankees activated right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga from the injured list Friday, giving their bullpen another potential late-inning weapon ahead of the Subway Series.

          Veteran left-hander Tyler Matzek was designated for assignment to make room on the active roster.

          Loáisiga, 30, returns just over a year after undergoing elbow reconstruction surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He made six rehab appearances across two minor league levels, giving up one run across 7⅓ innings.

          Loáisiga signed a one-year deal with the Yankees in December. The team holds an option for 2026.

          Injuries have limited Loáisiga to 20 appearances over the past season, but he was a reliable high-octane option for the Yankees during the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. The Nicaragua native posted a 2.96 ERA in 107 relief appearances in those two seasons.