CINCINNATI -- Guardians right-hander Slade Cecconi will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list and make his debut for Cleveland when he starts Saturday at Cincinnati, manager Stephen Vogt said after Friday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Cecconi takes the rotation spot of Ben Lively, who was placed on the IL on Tuesday with a right forearm strain, the first significant injury this year to a Guardians starter.

The 27-year-old Cecconi suffered a left oblique strain in spring training. He made three minor league rehabilitation starts, going 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 13 innings.

The Guardians acquired Cecconi from Arizona in exchange for first baseman Josh Naylor in December.

Vogt also said right-hander Luis Ortiz will start Sunday against the Reds.