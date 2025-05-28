Open Extended Reactions

Texas ace Nathan Eovaldi departed the Rangers' Tuesday game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays after two innings due to right triceps fatigue.

The Rangers revealed the diagnosis shortly after Eovaldi needed 39 pitches to get through two scoreless frames. The club also announced that the 35-year-old right-hander is not expected to miss a start.

Eovaldi allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two. He stranded a runner on third base in the opening inning and runners on first and second in his last inning.

During his brief stint, Eovaldi lowered his ERA from 1.60 to 1.56. That ranks fourth in the majors behind the 1.29 of New York Yankees' Max Fried, the 1.45 of the Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic and the 1.46 of the New York Mets' Kodai Senga.