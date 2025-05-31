Open Extended Reactions

Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison announced his retirement on Saturday, the 14th anniversary of his major league debut.

Harrison, 37, hasn't played in the majors since July 30, 2023.

He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates (2011-18), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2020-21), Oakland Athletics (2021), Chicago White Sox (2022) and Philadelphia Phillies (2023).

Harrison thanked each of the six teams he played for in a social media post.

"Thank you to the Pirates, Tigers, Nationals, Athletics, White Sox, and the Phillies for all letting me represent your cities," Harrison wrote on X. "I wore each and everyone of those jerseys with pride. Each place holds a special place in my heart for different reasons. I'll be sure to take a piece of each city with me everywhere I go."

This ride was nothing short of amazing! God is good! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/t8HqK7bs2k — Josh Harrison (@jhay_da_man) May 31, 2025

Harrison, an All-Star in 2014 and 2017, retires with a career average of .270 with 73 home runs and 388 RBIs in 1,208 games. An infielder and outfielder, he appeared in four playoff games with the Pirates.

"Finally, to the game of baseball, for helping shape me, humble me, and give me a platform to grow, not just as a player, but a man," Harrison wrote. "I'm blessed to have been a 2x All-Star and to play for as long as I did, but I never sought to prove people wrong, only to prove myself right in my beliefs. With that being said, future players don't let other people's expectations of you limit you from reaching your full potential. Put in the work and go get what you deserve."

