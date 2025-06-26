Which MLB catchers have the most home runs in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

Catchers typically aren't the biggest sluggers in MLB lineups. Their priority isn't offense; it's defense.

Their top concern is to help amplify their pitcher's strengths while exploiting the opposing batter's weaknesses. They also direct the position of infield players based on the situation in the game.

Catchers must keep their eye on runners on the basepaths and provide the main line of defense for protecting the plate. Considering all of those responsibilities, it's usually a bonus when a catcher also swings a hot bat.

One catcher who is heating up the batter's box this season is Cal Raleigh. The Seattle Mariners' switch-hitter broke Hall of Famer Johnny Bench's 1970 record for most home runs by a primary catcher before the All-Star break (28), hitting his MLB-leading 28th and 29th homers in Seattle's 9-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on June 20. MLB primary catchers spend at least 50% of their games behind the plate.

Raleigh, affectionately nicknamed "Big Dumper," needed just 73 games to break the mark Bench set in 87 games during his 1970 National League MVP campaign for the Cincinnati Reds. Bench went on to lead the majors with 45 homers.

Here is a look at the primary catchers with the most home runs in a single MLB season:

Salvador Perez, 48 (2021)

Johnny Bench, 45 (1970)

Javy Lopez, 43 (2003)

Todd Hundley, 41 (1996)

Roy Campanella, 41 (1953)

Mike Piazza, 40 (1999)

Mike Piazza, 40 (1997)

Johnny Bench, 40 (1972)

Mike Piazza, 38 (2000)

Carlton Fisk, 37 (1985)

Gabby Hartnett, 37 (1930)

Mike Piazza, 36 (2001)

Mike Piazza, 36 (1996)

Joe Torre, 36 (1966)

Iván Rodríguez, 35 (1999)

Terry Steinbach, 35 (1996)

Mike Piazza, 35 (1993)

Walker Cooper, 35 (1947)

Rudy York, 35 (1937)

Cal Raleigh, 34 (2024)

Gary Sánchez, 34 (2019)

Javy Lopez, 34 (1998)

