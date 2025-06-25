Ronald Acuña Jr. breaks down his decision to participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby at his home park in Atlanta. (1:36)

Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. said Wednesday he'll be competing in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Acuna made the announcement on "SportsCenter" ahead of the Braves' game against the Mets in New York.

"I'm just happy to announce that I'll be participating in this year's Home Run Derby, and I'm even more excited to be doing it at home in Atlanta in front of our fans," Acuna said through an interpreter. "They're a big reason I'm doing this. I'm Ronald Acuna Jr. because of their support. I'm just excited to go back and home and do this for them."

Acuna, a four-time All-Star, will be competing in the derby for the third time in his career. He lost to the Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019, then lost to the Mets slugger again 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

No Braves player ever has won the competition.

"I feel like the expectation and the goal is always to win, no matter what," he said. "But more than anything, I'm just excited to do it in front of our fans and put on a good show for them."

Acuna rejoined the Braves in late May, almost one year after he tore his left ACL, and proceeded to hit a 467-foot on the first pitch of his first at-bat. He hasn't slowed down, carrying a .385 average, nine homers and 16 RBIs into Wednesday night's game vs. the Mets.

This year's Home Run Derby will take place July 14, with the All-Star Game the following day.