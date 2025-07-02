Open Extended Reactions

This year's MLB trade deadline is going to be complicated. So many teams are currently in the playoff race -- only eight are more than five games out of a wild card -- that it might make for a slow deadline if all those clubs remain in contention by the end of July.

One thing is clear, however: The Arizona Diamondbacks are the fulcrum of this deadline, with the ability to make it a lot more interesting if they decide to trade away their players heading into free agency -- a group that includes slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez, starters Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, .300-hitting first baseman Josh Naylor and rejuvenated closer Shelby Miller.

While there's always a desire for ownership and the front office to go for it and not sell out a clubhouse that has worked hard to get into the playoff chase -- let alone sell out the fans who have supported the team -- that's not always possible.

This past weekend's sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins was a crushing three games and decreased their playoff odds by about 11 percentage points, to under 20%. Factoring into Arizona's ultimate thought process: Corbin Burnes is done for the season following Tommy John surgery, and with Gallen continuing to struggle with a 5.45 ERA, the rotation just hasn't been competitive. A run to the postseason feels unlikely, and a run through October even less so.

As July kicks off, we present our annual list of one player every team should trade for (or away) this July 31 deadline. And yes, we have the Diamondbacks saying goodbye to a number of their impending free agents. Let's start with them.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade away Eugenio Suarez

In a deadline that lacks a marquee superstar -- remember that the biggest names of the past two deadlines, Shohei Ohtani in 2023 and Garrett Crochet in 2024, weren't traded anyway -- Suarez might be the best player who gets traded. He's having a huge power season, hitting .254/.324/.564 with 26 home runs, recently belting his 300th home run to cement his underrated career. His strikeout rate is the lowest it's been since 2018 as he has made a concerted effort to swing a little more often early in the count. It's paid off. The Diamondbacks also have top prospect Jordan Lawlar ready in the minors to take over at third. He's a natural shortstop, but Geraldo Perdomo has locked down that position and Lawlar's bat should still play at third.

Detroit Tigers/Seattle Mariners: Trade for Suarez

There are several contenders in need of an upgrade at third base, including the Cubs and Reds, but the Tigers and Mariners might have the edge in prospect depth to make the deal. The Tigers will likely make multiple moves -- no doubt, adding a bullpen arm at the minimum -- and while the lineup has shown surprising depth, adding Suarez to hit between lefties Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene feels like the perfect fit while allowing Zach McKinstry to return to his utility role. Suarez would also hedge against some of the possible regression from the likes of McKinstry, Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres and Spencer Torkelson, who have performed much better than last season.

The Mariners have been playing Miles Mastrobuoni and rookie Ben Williamson at third base. They chip in an occasional single but have combined for just two home runs in over 300 at-bats. With Cal Raleigh accounting for a third of the Mariners' home runs -- granted, he has hit a lot of them -- Suarez would add a much-needed cleanup hitter to bat behind Raleigh. Oh, and it would rectify the big mistake president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made when he traded Suarez to Arizona after the 2023 season in a cost-cutting move.

St. Louis Cardinals: Trade for Merrill Kelly

Kelly is the type of pitcher that used to be called a bulldog. He battles, he's tough, and he gets the most out of an arsenal that features a pedestrian 92 mph fastball. Every team would love to have him in its rotation and, for what it's worth, he was excellent in the 2023 postseason for Arizona when he posted a 2.25 ERA across four starts. He had a nine-run blowup in his second outing of 2025 but is pitching better than ever since then with a 2.83 ERA and more strikeouts than innings pitched.

The Cardinals continue to exceed expectations, and Kelly's $7 million contract would be especially attractive to them -- or any team looking for a starter at an affordable rate, for that matter. As for the need: The Cardinals rank in the middle of the pack in the majors in rotation ERA, but Erick Fedde, Andre Pallante and Miles Mikolas are averaging fewer than 6.5 strikeouts per nine. (St. Louis is 26th in rotation strikeout rate.) Kelly would give them a better strikeout pitcher to go alongside Sonny Gray to head a potential playoff rotation.

Texas Rangers: Trade for Josh Naylor

The Rangers have struggled to score runs -- 3.77 per game, nearly two fewer runs per game than 2023 -- and while they're looking up at the wild-card leaders, they don't want to give up on a season where they have Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Tyler Mahle dominating on the mound (although Mahle is out with shoulder fatigue). The Rangers rank 22nd in the majors in OPS at first base and last at DH, so even factoring in this season's odd low-run environment at Globe Life Field, Naylor is a solution for either position, especially considering their DHs this past week included light-hitting journeyman Sam Haggerty and whichever catcher wasn't starting.

Miami Marlins: Trade away Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara is signed for $17.3 million in 2026 with a $21 million team option for 2027, so even though his season stats look scary -- 4-8, 6.98 ERA -- the 2022 Cy Young winner still fits as a long-term option for a trade partner. More importantly, the results were at least better in June with a 4.34 ERA and .689 OPS allowed, although there are still concerns about his low swing-and-miss rate despite a fastball averaging 97.3 mph.

The Marlins don't have to trade him, of course, and given how bad their rotation has been -- only the Rockies have a worse ERA -- you can argue that trading him will only open a hole they'll have to fill for next season anyway. They just went 6-0 on their road trip, and if they play well over the next month, it becomes less likely they trade Alcantara, with the view that he'll be a necessary part of a potentially better team in 2026. It all comes down to the prospect haul, however, and Alcantara's recent performance might be enough to swing a deal.

Chicago Cubs/Houston Astros: Trade for Alcantara

The Cubs feel like the perfect match for multiple reasons. Their rotations ranks 22nd in ERA and 17th in innings, so they're getting neither great production nor enough lengthy outings from their starters. The bullpen has held up to the stress so far with the second-best ERA in the majors, but acquiring Alcantara would add depth behind Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga, the team's only reliable starters.

A question the Cubs will have to evaluate: Alcantara has a higher-than-average ground ball rate, so will having Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner behind him help? That seems logical, but the Marlins have allowed a slightly lower average on ground balls this season than the Cubs, so it's probably a negligible difference. The Cubs do have the better overall defense thanks to their outfield, but Alcantara has not been pitching into bad luck (indeed, his actual batting average allowed of .266 is lower than his expected average of .280).

Astros general manager Dana Brown just talked about looking for a left-handed bat to help his right-heavy lineup, but the Astros have a track record for making big pitching moves like this at the deadline: Justin Verlander in 2017, Zack Greinke in 2019 and Verlander again in 2023. The 1-2 punch of Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez is as good as it gets, but the rotation is currently counting on unheralded rookies Colton Gordon and Brandon Walter, who have been pleasant surprises and pounding the strike zone (a combined 68 strikeouts and seven walks in 71⅓ innings) but might be over their heads right now. With Valdez heading to free agency, Alcantara would also provide insurance if they lose Valdez in the offseason.

It's starting to look a little desperate in Kansas City. The Royals are only 4½ games out of the third wild card, but they have six teams to climb over, Jac Caglianone has failed to ignite the offense, and they went 8-17 in June. They'll need a major Bobby Witt Jr. heater just to get close by the trade deadline. The emergence of Kris Bubic as a likely All-Star pitcher plus rookie Noah Cameron give the Royals some rotation depth to deal from, and Lugo remains an extremely attractive trade option, as he's signed through at least next year (he owns a player option for 2027) and has a 2.74 ERA in 2025. Aside from Caglianone, the Royals' system lacks impact hitters in the upper minors. Trading Lugo gives them the chance to help their offense for the future.

It's hard to believe the Dodgers might need another starting pitcher after all the money they've invested in their rotation, but we still don't know the seasonlong prognosis for Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, although Glasnow has at least started a rehab assignment in Triple-A. The one thing we do know is the Dodgers have a system loaded with hitting prospects that might make them the team most capable of making this trade -- if they want to do it.

The Blue Jays are currently in the second wild-card spot, despite a scuffling rotation that ranks 26th in ERA. They did just get Max Scherzer back, but there's no way of knowing what he'll bring, plus Chris Bassitt and Scherzer will be free agents -- so they'll be looking for pitching help in the offseason anyway. Lugo's contract is a more attractive option than gambling on a high-level free agent, even if it costs a team some good prospects.

The Guardians were 31-26 at the end of May even though they had been outscored by 18 runs, but June was a rough go, with a 9-16 record and minus-29 run differential, dropping them under .500. Clase is signed through 2028, with his salary topping out at $10 million the final two years, making him a bargain for an elite closer.

Is he still elite, though? He's allowing a .289 average after batters hit just .154 against him in 2024, and while his location was certainly off a bit in April, he also had a lot of BABIP bad luck. His ground ball rate is significantly down from where it once was (as high as 68% in 2021, down to 45% this season), but he has still surrendered just one home run. The Cleveland bullpen hasn't been as dominant as last season but it's still deep, and Cade Smith has been their best reliever, so he's ready to take over as the closer. Given the potential return for Clase -- and hedging against the possibility that he could be on the decline -- this might be the best chance for the Guardians to get a big haul for him.

Philadelphia Phillies: Trade for Clase

When I flipped on the Phillies-Braves game Saturday, the score was 1-1 in the seventh inning with the bases loaded as Philly's Jordan Romano pitched to Atlanta's Sean Murphy. The broadcast flashed a graphic showing the Braves were the only team without a grand slam this season. First pitch: Boom. The Phillies need bullpen help and they need to win now. This has all the markings of a Dave Dombrowski deal.

The Orioles went 16-11 in June and are playing a little better, so there might be some hope ... OK, sorry Orioles fans. You're still seven games out of the final wild-card spot with playoff odds hovering below 4%. A playoff run is unlikely given their rotation, and with up to 11 impending free agents after this season, if you count the three players on club options, general manager Mike Elias could make a slew of deals to add prospect depth to the organization. It's not the way the Orioles expected the season to go, but this is the rare case where punting on the year makes sense.

O'Hearn is probably the best of the group. They got O'Hearn from the Royals and milked three excellent seasons out of him as a platoon DH/1B/RF, and with so many teams starving for offense, his ability to hit right-handers (.312/.398/.518) makes him one of the best bats available.

San Francisco Giants: Trade for O'Hearn

You could find a half-dozen teams where O'Hearn fits, but let's go with the Giants, who rank last in the majors in OPS at first base, with an average below .200 and just five home runs. They also rank in the bottom third of the majors in OPS versus right-handed pitching, so adding O'Hearn on top of Rafael Devers would give San Francisco a second middle-of-the-order lefty bat. President of baseball operations Buster Posey has already shown his cards with the Devers deal: He's all-in, so no time to stop now.

The Braves beat the Mets in five out of seven games in June to spark some comeback talk, but they remain eight games under .500, one of five NL teams that are more than five games out of the final wild card. There's still time, and FanGraphs gives them 23% playoff odds, but the offense actually had its worst month of the season in June. It's hard to wave the white flag with Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider leading the rotation and Ronald Acuna Jr. red-hot since his return, but the Braves will need a huge July in order to be contenders. If they don't get that, Ozuna is the logical trade candidate, as he heads into free agency and has a .369 OBP (although he had a miserable June with a .550 OPS and just two home runs).

San Diego Padres: Trade for Ozuna

The Padres have used their DH slot to give Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and others an occasional day off from the field, but it hasn't worked, with the Padres ranking near the bottom of MLB in OPS at DH. Ozuna's June slump is a concern, but his OBP would be the best on the team and help boost an offense that ranks in the bottom third in the NL in runs per game.

That got very Mets-like in a hurry. The Mets have gone 3-14 since June 13, which includes an embarrassing three-game sweep to the Pirates this past weekend when they were outscored 30-4. It prompted owner Steve Cohen to post, "Tough stretch, no sugarcoating it. I didn't see it coming." Didn't see it coming? These are the Mets! Something always happens.

The Mets should get some of their injured starters back soon, and while the lineup has some soft spots, it doesn't have any must-need upgrades -- center field and catcher are their weakest spots, but Tyrone Taylor is an excellent defender and ... well, good luck at catcher. So that leaves the bullpen, which is strong in the ninth inning with Edwin Diaz but a little shaky elsewhere, especially as manager Carlos Mendoza ran Huascar Brazoban into the ground. New York should think big here. Bautista has two more years of team control on a low salary, so Baltimore could get a lot in return -- and the Mets happen to be deep in starting pitching prospects, which is exactly what the Orioles need.

Bednar is a two-time All-Star closer who struggled in 2024 (5.77 ERA) and then lost two games and blew a save in his first three outings of 2025, but he has been rolling since then with a 1.95 ERA and -- most impressively -- a 37.4% strikeout rate as his curveball/splitter combo are once again wipeout pitches. He's making $5.9 million this year and is under team control for another season, but the Pirates aren't going anywhere anytime soon and have a closer-in-waiting in Dennis Santana.

Tampa Bay Rays: Trade for Bednar

After a mediocre first month, the Rays have been as good as any team in baseball since May 1: 33-21, tied for the third-best record (just one fewer win than the Tigers and two fewer than the Astros) and with the best run differential at plus-61. Only the Dodgers have scored more runs since May 1, and while the Rays are getting a slight offensive boost from Steinbrenner Field, pitching looks like the way to go at the deadline The rotation has been homer-prone -- again, related to Steinbrenner Field -- but the bullpen has lacked its usual depth and ranks 23rd in win probability added. Adding Bednar -- the salary shouldn't be too steep, even for the Rays -- and moving Pete Fairbanks into the setup role works.

Some people dislike going to the dentist or detest boiled eggs or loathe oatmeal raisin cookies. The Rockies? They hate to make trades. And they especially are not fans of trading homegrown players like McMahon. But it's time. He isn't having his best season at .219/.321/.392, numbers that look even worse when factoring in Coors Field, but he's one of the best defensive third basemen in the game and there are some things to like in his metrics, including an 89th percentile walk rate and 83rd percentile bat speed. He's signed through 2027 at a reasonable $16 million each of the next two seasons, given his high floor as a plus defender with 20-homer output.

Cincinnati Reds: Trade for McMahon

The Reds should absolutely be looking to add -- and third base has been a black hole all season, with Reds third basemen ranking near the bottom of the majors in OPS. They released Jeimer Candelario, even though he's under contract for $16 million this year and another $16 million in 2026, but the ongoing roulette spin to see who starts from Santiago Espinal, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Gavin Lux isn't a solution. The Reds also have a couple of third-base prospects in Sal Stewart and Cam Collier that they could offer in return. It's just a matter of them absorbing more salary on top of Candelario's sunken cost.

The Twins are another team that will need a good July to determine their trading fate. However, other than the 13-game winning streak in early May, they haven't been that good -- and they went 9-18 in June as their pitching got absolutely destroyed (worst ERA in the majors). That doesn't bode well for the second half. Castro is heading to free agency and has value as someone who can play anywhere; he has started games at three infield positions, both outfield corners and played regularly in center field last season. His OPS+ is above average for the third straight season, so he'll provide some solid offense as well.

New York Yankees: Trade for Castro

OK, this wouldn't be the most dramatic of moves for the Yankees, and they could certainly be in the mix for Eugenio Suarez. (Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been playing third of late but would slide over to second.) They don't really have any glaring holes, at least if Marcus Stroman can plug the back of the rotation, but their offense has been gradually sliding: .829 OPS in April, .792 in May, .719 in June. Castro's versatility is key: He could play third or he could play the outfield. With Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt tailing off from their hot starts, Castro and Cody Bellinger would give manager Aaron Boone all kinds of lineup flexibility if those two continue to struggle.

The Angels are surprisingly -- shockingly? -- hanging around .500. They're hitting .229 as a team with an OBP under .300 and they rank in the bottom half of the majors in rotation ERA and bullpen win probability added. In other words, they're not especially good at anything. Yet here they are, although they'll have to do it without manager Ron Washington, who is on medical leave the rest of the season. They could go in any direction, but rotation help probably makes the most sense. Baltimore's Morton is a free agent after this season, and while the 41-year-old looked ready for retirement after an awful first six weeks, he has a 2.90 ERA over his past six starts.

Milwaukee Brewers: Trade for Shelby Miller

There has been speculation that the Brewers might be willing to trade Freddy Peralta, similar to when they traded Josh Hader in 2022 when they were in the playoff race and Hader had a year-plus left of team control. That move backfired when the Brewers missed the playoffs, the only year they didn't make it between 2018 and 2024. Trading Peralta might be an ever bigger on-field and PR disaster -- and we can't advocate trading your best pitcher. Instead, we have the Brewers adding. Given their budget, it probably won't be a big move for a big contract, so Miller and his $1 million salary is the logical help for a bullpen that ranks in the bottom third of the majors in ERA.

Let's see ... since trading Rafael Devers, the Red Sox have gone 6-8. Maybe they won't be better the rest of the season without him. They could look to add a starting pitcher if they think they'll remain in contention or go crazy on top of the Devers trade and deal one of their outfielders (Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu) with fellow outfielder Roman Anthony now in the majors. Or maybe they even see what they can get for Alex Bregman, who can opt out of his contract after the season but has said he's open to extension talks.

The less exciting route: trading Buehler, if anyone wants him. He's 5-6 with a 6.45 ERA, after going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA last season with the Dodgers. He did have two good -- albeit short -- starts in the postseason for L.A., so that's what a team would be trading for, banking on big-game Buehler delivering some clutch performances. Some team might take the chance, although the Red Sox might have to eat some of his remaining salary.

Since the first day of spring training, Luis Robert Jr.'s name has rightfully been at the top of Chicago's potential trade list, but it's probably time to close the door on that option. He has been even worse than last season, hitting .185/.270/.313, and just landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain. His defense metrics remain strong, so a team desperate for a center fielder might take a chance if the hammy heals quickly, but the White Sox won't want to give him away with his trade value at rock bottom.

The better move is to trade Houser -- and the sooner the better, to cash in on his hot run. He's 3-2 with a 1.91 ERA and 2.2 WAR in seven starts. The 32-year-old is throwing both his curveball and changeup about twice as often as in the past, so maybe there is some real improvement going on, but his strikeout rate remains low at 18.1% and he had a 5.03 ERA in Triple-A with the Rangers before the White Sox picked him up. Most teams need pitching depth and Houser could be a serviceable back-end starter or swingman -- and maybe even something better.

The Nationals have several players heading to free agency that they might look to deal, including closer Kyle Finnegan and utility man Amed Rosario, although none will bring back a huge return. Soroka might be the most enticing to other teams. He has been starting for the Nationals and his 4.70 ERA in 11 games doesn't impress, but he ranks in the 76th percentile in strikeout rate and 79th percentile in walk rate while holding batters to a .210 average. He might be a better fit as a reliever. Last season with the White Sox he fanned 60 in 36 innings out of the bullpen, so you could see a team trading for him and making him a key part of its pen.

Athletics: Trade away Luis Urias

The A's don't really have much to deal, although there will be the prerequisite Mason Miller rumors. Luis Severino was perhaps a possibility, but he has been roughed up in four of his past six starts (.932 OPS in June with 31 runs allowed in 32⅔ innings), so his trade value has plummeted, especially considering his contract has another two years. So that leaves ... Urias? He's a journeyman at this point, one who has been playing second base regularly of late, can play some third and will slug the occasional home run. He fits best as a bench player for a contender.