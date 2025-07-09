Which rookies started in MLB All-Star Games? All-time list

Some rookies in pro sports take a few years to really get going, while others come storming out of the gates. Rookies have always had a place in the MLB All-Star Game. Starting the Midsummer Classic? That's another achievement entirely. Only a handful of players have started an All-Star Game in their official rookie season. The most recent player was the Athletics' Jacob Wilson, who became the first fan-elected rookie shortstop for a starting position in history.
Check out MLB rookies throughout the years who have started in All-Star Games below.
Jacob Wilson, SS, Athletics (2025)
Paul Skenes, P, Pittsburgh Pirates (2024)
Corbin Carroll, LF, Arizona Diamondbacks (2023)
Josh Jung, 3B, Texas Rangers (2023)
Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees (2017)
Joc Pederson*, LF, Los Angeles Dodgers (2015)
Jason Heyward^, OF, Atlanta Braves (2010)
Kosuke Fukudome, CF, Chicago Cubs (2008)
Geovany Soto, C, Chicago Cubs (2008)
Hideki Matsui, CF, New York Yankees (2003)
Ichiro Suzuki, CF, Seattle Mariners (2001)
Hideo Nomo, P, Los Angeles Dodgers (1995)
Sandy Alomar Jr., C, Cleveland Indians (1990)
Wally Joyner, 1B, California Angels (1986)
Fernando Valenzuela, P, Los Angeles Dodgers (1981)
Mark Fidrych, P, Detroit Tigers (1976)
Rod Carew, 2B, Minnesota Twins (1967)
George Scott, 1B, Boston Red Sox (1966)
Tony Oliva, RF, Minnesota Twins (1964)
Dave Stenhouse, P, Washington Senators (1962)
Ron Hansen, SS, Baltimore Orioles (1960)
Frank Robinson, LF, Cincinatti Reds (1956)
Walt Dropo, 1B, Boston Red Sox (1950)
Eddie Kazak, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals (1949)
Richie Ashburn, CF, Philadelphia Phillies (1948)
Dick Wakefield%, LF, Detroit Tigers (1943)
Joe DiMaggio, RF, New York Yankees (1936)
*Replaced elected starter Matt Holliday
^Elected starter but did not play because of injury
%Replaced elected starter Charlie Keller
