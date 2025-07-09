Which rookies started in MLB All-Star Games? All-time list

Open Extended Reactions

Some rookies in pro sports take a few years to really get going, while others come storming out of the gates. Rookies have always had a place in the MLB All-Star Game. Starting the Midsummer Classic? That's another achievement entirely. Only a handful of players have started an All-Star Game in their official rookie season. The most recent player was the Athletics' Jacob Wilson, who became the first fan-elected rookie shortstop for a starting position in history.

Check out MLB rookies throughout the years who have started in All-Star Games below.

*Replaced elected starter Matt Holliday

^Elected starter but did not play because of injury

%Replaced elected starter Charlie Keller

Check out the ESPN MLB hub page for the latest news, stats, standings and more.