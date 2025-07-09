        <
          Which rookies started in MLB All-Star Games? All-time list

          Jacob Wilson has been a bright spot for the Athletics in the 2025 season. Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images
          • Joe DeAndrea
          Jul 9, 2025, 06:22 PM

          Some rookies in pro sports take a few years to really get going, while others come storming out of the gates. Rookies have always had a place in the MLB All-Star Game. Starting the Midsummer Classic? That's another achievement entirely. Only a handful of players have started an All-Star Game in their official rookie season. The most recent player was the Athletics' Jacob Wilson, who became the first fan-elected rookie shortstop for a starting position in history.

          Check out MLB rookies throughout the years who have started in All-Star Games below.

          • Wally Joyner, 1B, California Angels (1986)

          • Fernando Valenzuela, P, Los Angeles Dodgers (1981)

          • Mark Fidrych, P, Detroit Tigers (1976)

          • Rod Carew, 2B, Minnesota Twins (1967)

          • George Scott, 1B, Boston Red Sox (1966)

          • Tony Oliva, RF, Minnesota Twins (1964)

          • Dave Stenhouse, P, Washington Senators (1962)

          • Ron Hansen, SS, Baltimore Orioles (1960)

          • Frank Robinson, LF, Cincinatti Reds (1956)

          • Walt Dropo, 1B, Boston Red Sox (1950)

          • Eddie Kazak, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals (1949)

          • Richie Ashburn, CF, Philadelphia Phillies (1948)

          • Dick Wakefield%, LF, Detroit Tigers (1943)

          • Joe DiMaggio, RF, New York Yankees (1936)

          *Replaced elected starter Matt Holliday
          ^Elected starter but did not play because of injury
          %Replaced elected starter Charlie Keller

