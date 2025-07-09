Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers have the best record in the majors. Now they are tied for having the most All-Stars, too.

Zach McKinstry was picked Wednesday to replace Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena, who has been dealing with a rib injury. The infielder-outfielder will join Detroit second baseman Gleyber Torres and outfielders Javier Baez and Riley Greene -- all AL starters -- and staff ace Tarik Skubal, who also is among the candidates to start the All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes was picked Wednesday to replace Cleveland's Jose Ramirez, who had been the starting third baseman. That gives the Astros four All-Stars in Peña and pitchers Hunter Brown and Josh Hader.

The Guardians said Ramírez wanted "to focus on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season."

Ramírez was hit by a pitch in a game against Toronto on June 26 and has struggled at the plate since. The seven-time All-Star was still hitting .299 with 16 homers, 44 RBIs and 24 stolen bases through 87 games for the Guardians.

Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill also was added to the National League All-Star team, shortly after he struck out Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages and Tommy Edman in order in the 10th inning to earn the win in the Brewers' 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Megill earned his first career All-Star selection by going 2-2 with a 2.41 ERA, 21 saves and 43 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.

"This was the goal in the offseason," Megill said. "Just worked my butt off for it, and here we are."

Megill is filling the All-Star roster spot of teammate Freddy Peralta, who is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Sunday.

The Tigers' versatile Zach McKinstry, being showered with sunflower seeds after a home run, becomes the team's fifth representative selected for the MLB All-Star Game, which ties the Dodgers among teams with the most All-Star players. Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The five All-Stars for Detroit is tied for the most with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who have DH Shohei Ohtani, catcher Will Smith and first baseman Freddie Freeman starting for the NL along with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto is scheduled to start Sunday for Los Angeles, so Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott has been picked to replace him.

McKinstry, Paredes and Megill make five total replacements and 70 players between the two All-Star teams. The other substitution was Rays third baseman Junior Caminero for Boston's Alex Bregman, who has been dealing with a strained right quadriceps.

The Tigers have been one of the surprise stories of the first half of the season. After going 86-76 and tying for second in the AL Central last season, they were 59-34 through Tuesday -- the best record in the majors.

Along with playing every infield position besides catcher, and both corner outfield spots, McKinstry entered Wednesday hitting .283 with seven homers and 27 RBIs. The 30-year-old needs just three more homers and nine RBIs to set career highs.

Peña, who is hitting a career-best .322 with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in 82 games for the Astros, has been out since June 28 with a fractured rib. He had hoped to return by the All-Star break, but he has not been cleared to resume baseball activity.

Paredes, his teammate, is headed to his second straight All-Star Game in his first season in Houston. He's hitting a career-best .255 with 19 homers and 49 RBIs for the Astros, who lead the AL West.