Can any 2026 Home Run Derby entrants join list of memorable performances?

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On Monday night, eight current MLB stars will compete to take home the title in the 2026 Home Run Derby -- and enter the pantheon of past Derby master classes.

Though the annual competition's format and rules have changed over the years, some of the best showings in the event have stood the test of time. From Josh Hamilton's jaw-dropping first-round showing in 2008, to Joc Pederson and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s thrilling head-to-head duel in 2019, there's been no shortage of iconic moments in the Derby.

Will Junior Caminero, Ben Rice, Jac Caglianone, Willson Contreras, Jordan Walker, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber or Munetaka Murakami offer the latest notable Derby performance? Here are some of the most memorable outings the 2026 entrants will look to top Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Year: 2025

Raleigh entered the Home Run Derby leading the majors with 38 home runs -- on his way to a 60-homer season -- and lived up to the hype in becoming the first catcher to win the Derby. Raleigh barely advanced out of the first round, edging out Brent Rooker in a tiebreaker because his longest home run was .08 of an inch longer than Rooker's longest home run. He would then beat Junior Caminero in the final. But what made his performance memorable was that his father, Todd, was the pitcher and his younger brother, Todd Jr., still in high school, did the catching.

Year: 2022 (and 2023)

JRod hasn't won a Derby but put on back-to-back memorable shows that rank among the best ever. In 2022, he won with rounds of 32 and 31 home runs -- when nobody else hit more than 24 -- although he lost 19-18 to Juan Soto in the final. In front of the home fans in Seattle in 2023, he sent the crowd into a frenzy with a record 41 blasts in the first round, nearly doubling the total of two-time champ Pete Alonso. Perhaps a bit winded, he lost 21-20 to Guerrero in the next round.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joc Pederson

Year: 2019

Guerrero's dad won the 2007 contest, and Vladdy Jr. was a popular -- albeit controversial -- choice for the 2019 contest. He entered the All-Star break with just eight home runs, so many thought he wasn't deserving of the invitation. He proved to be an exemplary choice, revving up the crowd in Cleveland with a historical display of moonshots and lasers.

In the first round, he cracked 29 home runs to break Hamilton's single-round record. Then came the Ali-Frazier showdowns of Home Run Derbies, because in the second round Guerrero battled Joc Pederson to a 29-29 tie after regulation. In the swing-off, both crushed eight home runs in one minute. So we needed a second swing-off. Each slugger got three swings, and each cracked two home runs. The crowd went absolutely wild. We went into triple overtime. "OMG!!!" Vlad Sr. posted.

Guerrero hit one home run in his three-swing effort, but Pederson failed to match him with Vladdy finally prevailing 40 to 39. Guerrero embraced Pederson with a big hug.

In the end, Guerrero didn't win the contest, as Pete Alonso beat him 23 to 22 in the finals.

Year: 2017

The rookie outfielder had become arguably the sport's most popular player in just half a season, entering the break with 30 home runs on his way to a rookie record of 52. (Alonso would break that mark in 2019.) Judge lived up to the hype -- and the pressure -- with an impressive display of prodigious power at Marlins Park, including four blasts of 500-plus feet, the only player to reach 500 that year.

In the first round, after Marlins first baseman Justin Bour put up a tough-to-beat 22, Judge edged past Bour on his final swing (although he still had his bonus time remaining if needed). He went on to defeat Cody Bellinger 13-12 in the semifinals and Miguel Sano 11-10 in the finals. His raw totals don't match some others, but that's because he beat Bellinger with 1:02 still remaining on the clock and Sano with 1:53 left.

Year: 2016

Petco Park isn't exactly the best stadium to host a Home Run Derby, but Yellowstone Park couldn't have contained Stanton on this day. Stanton hit 61 home runs on his way to the title, with rounds of 24, 17 and 20. With the Statcast metrics being available in 2016, Stanton's power stood out even more: He hit the 20 hardest-hit home runs of the contest, had the 10 longest home runs and 18 of the 19 longest, while averaging 446 feet per home run.

play 1:04 Stanton 'had a blast' at Home Run Derby

Josh Hamilton

Year: 2008

In the final season of the old Yankee Stadium, Hamilton was in the midst of a breakout season in his first year with the Texas Rangers, and he told reporters he wanted to launch one out of the ballpark. "You know that little opening [in right field], right there where you can see the subway?" Hamilton joked. "Watch out."

He didn't reach the subway tracks, but Hamilton's first-round performance became legendary. He belted 28 home runs, including a mesmerizing 13 in 13 swings at one point. Seven went at least 500 feet, including a 518-foot blast off the back wall of the bleachers. To put Hamilton's performance into even more awe-inspiring perspective, none of the other participants hit more than eight in the round. Yes, Hamilton lost his mojo in the finals and fell to Justin Morneau, but his first round still stands as a Home Run Derby masterpiece.

Josh Hamilton put on one of the best performances in HR Derby history back in 2008 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wdu4sZRGtO — ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2019

Bobby Abreu

Year: 2005

Abreu cranked 24 home runs in the first round, which was doubly impressive because (A) it came under the old rules when batters had 10 outs to hit as many home runs as they could, and (B) it came at Comerica Park, which has that big ol' power alley in right-center. Abreu's 24 home runs shattered Miguel Tejada's previous one-round record of 15. Abreu's round lasted 17 minutes, and he would go on to win the Derby, beating Ivan Rodriguez in the finals.