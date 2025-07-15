A "legend pick" in the 2025 MLB All-Star game, it has been a long ride for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw since his MLB debut in 2008.
The future Hall of Famer has racked up 442 wins and 11 All-Star appearances -- including his selection this year -- across his major league career. Needless to say, the now-bearded Kershaw has grown up quite a bit since his fresh-faced debut.
For some of his fellow All-Star pitchers, however, there has been less change from their debut to today. Most starkly, fellow National League hurler Jacob Misiorowski made his debut in the majors a little more than a month ago.
From Kershaw's clean shave, to Misiorowski's and Paul Skenes' recent debuts, to Aroldis Chapman with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, here are the 2025 All-Star pitchers -- replacements and all -- as rookies.