A "legend pick" in the 2025 MLB All-Star game, it has been a long ride for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw since his MLB debut in 2008.

The future Hall of Famer has racked up 442 wins and 11 All-Star appearances -- including his selection this year -- across his major league career. Needless to say, the now-bearded Kershaw has grown up quite a bit since his fresh-faced debut.

For some of his fellow All-Star pitchers, however, there has been less change from their debut to today. Most starkly, fellow National League hurler Jacob Misiorowski made his debut in the majors a little more than a month ago.

From Kershaw's clean shave, to Misiorowski's and Paul Skenes' recent debuts, to Aroldis Chapman with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, here are the 2025 All-Star pitchers -- replacements and all -- as rookies.

Clayton Kershaw

Kevork Djansezian/AP

Jacob Misiorowski

John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Doster/AP

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Paul Skenes

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Pouya Dianat/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Colin E. Braley/AP

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Ed Zurga/Getty Image

Brad Mangin/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Jason Miller/Getty Images

David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Aroldis Chapman

Denis Poroy/AP

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Danny Karnik/AP Photo