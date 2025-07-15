        <
          Legend pick Clayton Kershaw headlines MLB All Star pitchers as rookies

          • ESPN staffJul 15, 2025, 01:00 PM

          A "legend pick" in the 2025 MLB All-Star game, it has been a long ride for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw since his MLB debut in 2008.

          The future Hall of Famer has racked up 442 wins and 11 All-Star appearances -- including his selection this year -- across his major league career. Needless to say, the now-bearded Kershaw has grown up quite a bit since his fresh-faced debut.

          For some of his fellow All-Star pitchers, however, there has been less change from their debut to today. Most starkly, fellow National League hurler Jacob Misiorowski made his debut in the majors a little more than a month ago.

          From Kershaw's clean shave, to Misiorowski's and Paul Skenes' recent debuts, to Aroldis Chapman with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010, here are the 2025 All-Star pitchers -- replacements and all -- as rookies.

          Clayton Kershaw

          Jacob Misiorowski

          Andrew Abbott

          Matthew Boyd

          MacKenzie Gore

          Freddy Peralta

          David Peterson

          Robbie Ray

          Chris Sale

          Paul Skenes

          Logan Webb

          Zack Wheeler

          Yoshinobu Yamamoto

          Jason Adam

          Edwin Diaz

          Trevor Megill

          Randy Rodriguez

          Robert Suarez

          Adrian Morejon

          Hunter Brown

          Kris Bubic

          Garrett Crochet

          Jacob deGrom

          Max Fried

          Yusei Kikuchi

          Casey Mize

          Drew Rasmussen

          Carlos Rodon

          Joe Ryan

          Tarik Skubal

          Shane Smith

          Bryan Woo

          Aroldis Chapman

          Carlos Estevez

          Josh Hader

          Andres Munoz