Open Extended Reactions

The St. Louis Cardinals designated veteran right-hander Erick Fedde for assignment on Wednesday.

The Cardinals recalled rookie right-hander Andre Granillo from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Fedde, 32, is 3-10 with a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts this season, his second with the Cardinals. He's in the final season of a two-year, $15 million deal with the club.

Fedde is 33-52 with a 4.87 ERA in 153 career appearances (139 starts) with the Washington Nationals (2017-22), Chicago White Sox (2024) and Cardinals. He played in South Korea in 2023.

Fedde was a first-round pick (No. 18 overall) of the Nationals in the 2014 draft.

Granillo, 25, has appeared in five games for the Cardinals this season, going 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and one save. He made his major league debut on June 12.