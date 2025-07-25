Open Extended Reactions

Mookie Betts did not travel with the Dodgers and will not play Friday night when Los Angeles faces the host Boston Red Sox as he deals with a personal matter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday.

Roberts said he is unsure whether Betts will be in the lineup Saturday, though Betts is expected to arrive in Boston around the 7:15 p.m. ET start of that night's game.

"There might be some things going on that he might not be around, that he's got to deal with personally," Roberts said after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins in which Betts started a ninth-inning rally with a two-out infield single. "Everything is OK with him, but yeah, we'll see."

Betts, 32, spent the first six seasons of his career in Boston and was the American League MVP in 2018, when he led the Red Sox to a World Series victory over the Dodgers. Betts was traded to the Dodgers in 2020 for Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. He has been an All-Star and earned MVP votes in four of his first five years with Los Angeles. He helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020 and 2024.

Betts has struggled this season with career lows across the board offensively, hitting .238 with a .309 on-base percentage, a .370 slugging percentage, 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 94 games.

The eight-time All-Star owns a career batting line of .290/.369/.514 with 282 homers and 876 RBIs in 1,475 games for the Red Sox (2014-2019) and Dodgers (2020-25).