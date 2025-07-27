Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Luis Robert Jr. is back in the lineup for the Chicago White Sox after missing two games because of adductor soreness.

Robert was the designated hitter for Sunday's series finale against the crosstown Cubs, batting seventh. The center fielder wasn't part of the team's original lineup.

"The initial evaluation, he came in feeling better but still not in a spot where he could get out there in center field," manager Will Venable said. "We wanted to keep him plugged in and give him the opportunity to run around more, and he did. We talked about it, and he really talked his way into the lineup after that. We agreed that maybe center field wasn't the best thing for him but that we could utilize his bat and that he was good to go to DH. We ended up making the change."

With the rebuilding White Sox in last place in the AL Central, Robert could be on the move ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. After a miserable start to the season, he began the day with a nine-game hitting streak.

"He's going to go out there and compete and play the right way, and if he's not able to do that, we wouldn't have him out there," Venable said. "At the same time, I'm probably not going to ask him to steal third base. That's fair. But he's going to be out on a major league field and running around, not to the degree we're used to, but he'll be out there."

Robert, who turns 28 on Aug. 3, entered with a .206 batting average, 10 homers and 41 RBI in 84 games.

Robert felt the injury when he stole second in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 11-9 victory at Tampa Bay. The White Sox were off on Thursday, and Robert rested during the first two games of the series against the Cubs.