The Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a deal to acquire outfielder Harrison Bader from the Minnesota Twins, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Thursday.

Two prospects, outfielder Hendry Mendez and right-hander Geremy Villoria, will go to the Twins in the deal, sources said.

The Phillies had previously picked up former Twins closer Jhoan Duran, one of the best relievers available, but still had a need in their outfield. Bader, 31, fills that with a premium glove and a right-handed bat who can platoon with a couple of left-handed hitters in Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh.

Bader won a Gold Glove while playing center field for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021 and moved to left to accommodate Byron Buxton upon signing a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Twins earlier this year. Bader has contributed four outs above average in left field, third most at the position, but also continues to grade out as plus defensively in center.

According to Sports Info Solutions, Bader has +13 defensive runs saved this season. As a roster, the Phillies have -28 defensive runs saved, 27th in MLB.

Bader is in the midst of one of his best offensive seasons, slashing .258/.338/.439 with 12 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 96 games. His splits were pretty even -- .779 OPS against righties, .774 OPS against lefties -- but Bader figures to get most of his playing time against opposing left-handed pitchers moving forward.

By comparison, Phillies center fielders have hit only four home runs this season -- which is tied with the Astros, Mets and Rays for the fewest in MLB -- and have an OPS of .626, which is 22nd in the majors.

Bader also has postseason experience, playing in five postseason series with the Cardinals, Yankees and Mets with a .809 OPS and five career homers.

His deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2026, the value of which can increase upon meeting certain playing-time thresholds.

Mendez, 21, was originally signed out of the Dominican Republic and was slashing .290/.374/.434 in 85 games in Double-A, while seeing time mostly in left field. He was ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Phillies' farm system by ESPN.

Villoria is a 16-year-old signee from Venezuela who was pitching out of the Phillies' Dominican academy. Neither was considered among the Phillies' best prospects.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.