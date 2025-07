Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Yastrzemski, who has been with the Giants since breaking into the majors in 2019, is hitting .231 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs this season.

MLB.com was first to report the trade.