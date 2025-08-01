        <
          How to watch 2025 Little League Softball World Series on ESPN

          The Little League Softball World Series begins on Sunday. Scott Clarke/ESPN Images
          Aug 1, 2025, 10:19 PM

          August means summer is almost over. Before kids head back to school, some youth athletes will be vying for a championship at the Little League Softball World Series. The 51st edition of the tournament kicks off on Sunday before the semifinals on Thursday. The championship and third-place games will take place on Aug. 10.

          Here are some key details about the 2025 Little League Softball World Series.

          How can fans watch?

          Games will be available on ESPN+, ESPN or ESPN2. The championship game will air on ABC for a third consecutive year and will also stream on Disney+.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Sunday, August 3

          • Mill Creek, WA vs. Lake Mary, FL: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          • Winterville, NC vs. São Paulo: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

          • Repentigny, Quebec vs. Prague: 4 p.m. on ESPN+

          • Guilford, CT vs. Johnstown, PA: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

          Monday, August 4

          • Floyds Knobs, IN vs. TBD: 10 a.m. on ESPN+

          • Tulsa, OK vs. TBD: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

          • Los Angeles vs. TBD: 4 p.m. on ESPN+

          • Iwate, Japan vs. TBD: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

          Tuesday, August 5

          • LLSWS Game 9: 10 a.m. on ESPN2

          • LLSWS Game 10: 1 p.m. on ESPN+

          • LLSWS Game 11: 4 p.m. on ESPN+

          • LLSWS Game 12: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

          Wednesday, August 6

          • LLSWS Game 13: 10 a.m. on ESPN2

          • LLSWS Game 14: 1 p.m. on ESPN2

          Thursday, August 7

          • Purple Bracket Semifinal 1: 1 p.m. on ESPN

          • Orange Bracket Semifinal 1: 5 p.m. on ESPN

          Friday, August 8

          • Purple Bracket Semifinal 2: 4 p.m. on ESPN2

          • Orange Bracket Semifinal 2: 7 p.m. on ESPN2

          Saturday, August 9

          • Orange Bracket Final: 2 p.m. on ESPN

          • Purple Bracket Final: 5 p.m. on ESPN2

          Sunday, August 10

          • Consolation Third Place Game: Noon on ESPN

          • Championship Game: 3 p.m. on ABC / ESPN+