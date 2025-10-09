The Blue Jays defeat the Yankees in four games and advance to their first ALCS since 2016. (0:19)

The Toronto Blue Jays made sure to troll the New York Yankees on their way to the American League Championship Series.

Toronto defeated New York 5-2 on Wednesday, winning the American League Division Series 3-1. It's the Blue Jays' first ALCS appearance since 2016 and first playoff series victory since that same year.

The win came with multiple petty trolls aimed at the Yankees.

First, the Blue Jays' caption read: "Hit that Sinatra," a reference to Yankee Stadium playing Frank Sinatra's "(Theme From) New York, New York," after each home victory. Then, they shared an edited photo of a blue jay taking a bite out of an apple while in front of the Empire State Building.

While celebrating in the locker room, Blue Jays manager John Schneider exclaimed: "Start spreading the news," lyrics from Sinatra's song.

Hit that Sinatra. #WANTITALL



FINAL: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 2 pic.twitter.com/xMajxexwlz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 9, 2025

Quick snack before the ALCS.



You knew this was coming, right? pic.twitter.com/ZwF7n0QGWT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 9, 2025

Toronto also posted a photo of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shushing, which is his signature gesture while rounding third base after hitting a home run. After smashing a home run at Yankee Stadium in April 2024, the crowd responded by booing Guerrero Jr. when he shushed.

This time, he did it after clinching the series.

The first baseman and Blue Jays infielder Ernie Clement each led the team with seven hits against the Yankees. They're only the second pair of teammates in MLB history to each have at least nine hits through their team's first four games of a postseason -- Don Mattingly and Bernie Williams did it for the 1995 Yankees, according to ESPN Research.

Toronto will face the winner of the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers series.