Open Extended Reactions

Vowing not to "run it back" again, New York Mets general manager David Stearns said the trade of outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien picked up steam late last week at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, culminating in a swap of the high-priced veterans.

"It's a recognition that what we did last year wasn't good enough and running it back with the exact same group wasn't the right thing to do," Stearns said on a Monday Zoom with reporters. "He (Semien) balances our lineup from the right side which is something we were seeking to do."

The Mets slumped in the second half, missing the postseason after making it to the NLCS in 2024.

Semien, 35, saw his OPS drop to .669 last year after hitting .230 with 15 home runs, his lowest home run total in a full season since 2018. Stearns is confident in a rebound at the plate for him but noted Semien's other attributes as well.

"This is a player that can contribute to winning baseball in a variety of different ways," he stated. "The bat may not lead the way at this point in his career...What we're counting on is the contributions he can make for us defensively (and) how he can perform on the bases. We think that's how he can help us win games."

The move also opens up room in the Mets outfield where veteran Jeff McNeil could see more time as well as a group of prospects in the coming years. McNeil could also play more first base depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out for New York. Long time first baseman Pete Alonso is currently a free agent -- as is closer Edwin Diaz.

"As I've said before we'd love to have Edwin and Pete back," Stearns said. "They are both great Mets. I'm not going to get into any specifics of any conversations we've had (with them) to this point."

Stearns was pressed on if he had the financial capability to bring those players back and add more in free agency -- specifically in the outfield.

"Sure, I think anything would be realistic right now," Stearns answered. "Payroll space is not unending but I'm also very confident we're going to have the support we need and the resources we need to put a very good team on the field."

Stearns also expressed appreciation to Nimmo, 32, for waiving his no-trade clause to complete the deal. He's signed through 2030 while Semien has three years left on his deal.

Nimmo's status as a fan favorite in New York had an impact on the Mets thinking -- but they ultimately decided to make the trade.

"It was something we had to think about," Stearns said. "That is a part of this. That makes decisions like this a little more challenging than they otherwise would be."