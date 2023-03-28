The PFL regular season returns as the promotion kicks off its 2023 action with the featherweights and light heavyweights at The Theater at Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday (5:30 p.m on ESPN+).

In the main event, last season's featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane will take on former UFC men's bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes in his regular-season debut. Also on the card, in the co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos will make his PFL debut against last season's light heavyweight champ Robert Wilkinson.

On Friday night, Bellator MMA will host Bellator 293 at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, California (10 p.m. ET on Showtime). The main event will feature Marcelo Golm facing fellow heavyweight contender Daniel James. Cat Zingano will fight Leah McCourt in the co-main event.

ESPN betting expert Ian Parker gives his insight and analysis on the most intriguing bets he likes on this weekend's PFL 1 and Bellator 293 fight cards.

Best bets for PFL 1