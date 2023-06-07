Irene Aldana will look to add to what's already been an excellent year for Mexican-born fighters at UFC 289 on Saturday (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV) when she faces defending two-division champion Amanda Nunes in her first shot at the women's bantamweight title.

Aldana, coming off a third-round knockout against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279, looks to bring Mexico its fourth UFC title since January, and second women's title during that span.

Former UFC women's featherweight and current ESPN MMA analyst Megan Anderson breaks down how Aldana might be able to pull off an upset and continue Mexico's dominant run.

Aldana's path to a title shot