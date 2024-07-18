Open Extended Reactions

Strawweight contender Virna Jandiroba looks to extend a three-fight winning streak when she faces Amanda Lemos in the main event at UFC Fight Night in the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+, with prelims at 5 p.m. o.n ESPN2/ESPN+).

Jandiroba (20-3) beat Loopy Godínez in her last fight. Each of her previous three wins have come by unanimous decision. Lemos (14-3-1) enters the bout following a unanimous decision win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC 298 in February.

Brett Okamoto spoke to Syndicate MMA coach John Wood to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity. All odds courtesy of ESPN BET.

Strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba