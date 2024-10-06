UFC 307 fight grades: Did Pereira-Roundtree live up to expectations?

Open Extended Reactions

Any UFC card that features Alex Pereira in the main event automatically becomes must-see TV. And, as expected, Pereira delivered a violent performance against the resolute Khalil Rountree Jr. in defense of his light heavyweight championship. Pereira stole the show in Salt Lake City with an impressive win over Rountree. But how well did the rest of UFC 307 fare with a card that included a Hall of Famer (José Aldo), a future Hall of Famer in her retirement fight (Carla Esparza) and a pair of high-stakes fights in the women's bantamweight division?