Former two-time UFC men's flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will look to get back on the title track against fellow contender Amir Albazi in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 5 p.m. on ESPN+).

Moreno, No. 3 in ESPN's men's flyweight rankings, enters the fight following a loss to Brandon Royval in February. Albazi, who is unranked due to being inactive for 17 months, is undefeated in his five fights in the UFC.

In the co-main event, Erin Blanchfield clashes with former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a contest with title fight implications. Blanchfield, No. 4 in ESPN's women's flyweight rankings, is coming off her first UFC loss to Manon Fiorot. Namajunas, ranked No. 10 at flyweight, is on a two-fight win streak.

Andreas Hale spoke to UFC and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the main event and UFC strawweight Angela Hill to break down the co-main. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insights and analysis on the two fights and other intriguing bets he likes on Saturday's card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Men's flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi