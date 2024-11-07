UFC Fight Night: Expert picks and best bets for Magny vs. Prates

Open Extended Reactions

Welterweight mainstay Neil Magny and rising contender Carlos Prates square off in the main event at UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Magny is 1-1 in two fights this year, with a win over Mike Malott in January and a loss to Michael Morales in August. Prates is undefeated thus far in the UFC, with a 3-0 record since debuting with the promotion in February. Both fighters are unranked in ESPN's welterweight rankings.

Brett Okamoto spoke to veteran MMA coach and ESPN analyst Din Thomas to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN betting expert Ian Parker adds insight and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets he likes on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates