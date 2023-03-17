UFC fighter Jeff Molina has responded after a private video was leaked of him Thursday on social media. Molina wrote Friday in a statement posted on Twitter that he is bisexual, though this was "not the way" he wanted to announce that fact about his personal life.

Molina is the first male UFC fighter to say he's part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me," Molina wrote. "I've tried to keep my dating life private from social media.

"I wanted to be known for my skills and what I've dedicated the last 11 years of my life to ... and not 'the bi UFC fighter' that I'm sure would just be translated to 'gay UFC fighter.'"

Molina, 25, has an 11-2 pro MMA record and is 3-0 in the UFC. The Kansas City area resident is considered a top prospect in the flyweight division.

Molina is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission because of his alleged role in a betting scheme involving his coach James Krause and a suspicious wagering activity on a November UFC fight between Molina's teammate Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke.

The UFC told fighters in December to disassociate from Krause or be ineligible for future UFC events. Molina will not be offered any fights by the promotion pending the completion of multiple government investigations, the UFC told ESPN in January.