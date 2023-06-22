        <
        >

          How to watch and stream UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Topuria -- plus analysis and betting advice

          Josh Emmett will look to get back on track on Saturday. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jun 22, 2023, 04:51 PM

          Josh Emmett meets Ilia Topuria in a top-10 middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

          The main card at the UFC Apex is on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m.

          Emmett (18-3) is coming off a submission loss against Yair Rodriguez in a February bout for a UFC interim championship, which halted a five-fight winning streak. Emmett is No. 7 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings.

          The 10th-ranked Topuria (13-0) last fought in December, when he submitted fellow unbeaten fighter Bryce Mitchell.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch the main card on ABC and prelims on ESPN. Download the ESPN App | WatchESPN | TV schedule

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          Don't have ESPN? Get instant access.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's UFC fight card

          ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET
          Men's featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
          Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
          Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
          Men's featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
          Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
          ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET
          Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
          Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
          Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
          Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
          Men's flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van
          Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal
          Men's featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins
          Men's flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
          Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

          Ian Parker's betting tip

          Topuria's striking improves with each fight. His striking is more dangerous because his opponents have to be even more concerned about his dominant wrestling. Topuria will be facing his stiffest challenge to date in Emmett. Emmett is a durable fighter and a good wrestler with tremendous knockout power. I don't see it happening quickly, but I think someone will get knocked out in this fight.

          For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

          Top stories

          Expert picks and best bets: Can Josh Emmett halt Ilia Topuria's win streak?

          Is Ilia Topuria the future of the men's featherweight division? Top storylines to watch at UFC on ABC