Josh Emmett meets Ilia Topuria in a top-10 middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

The main card at the UFC Apex is on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ at 11:30 a.m.

Emmett (18-3) is coming off a submission loss against Yair Rodriguez in a February bout for a UFC interim championship, which halted a five-fight winning streak. Emmett is No. 7 in the ESPN men's featherweight rankings.

The 10th-ranked Topuria (13-0) last fought in December, when he submitted fellow unbeaten fighter Bryce Mitchell.

How to watch the fights

Saturday's UFC fight card

ABC/ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET

Men's featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Men's featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

ESPN/ESPN+, 11:30 a.m. ET

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Men's flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs. Joshua Van

Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs. Chepe Mariscal

Men's featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs. Jack Jenkins

Men's flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Sedriques Dumas

Ian Parker's betting tip

Topuria's striking improves with each fight. His striking is more dangerous because his opponents have to be even more concerned about his dominant wrestling. Topuria will be facing his stiffest challenge to date in Emmett. Emmett is a durable fighter and a good wrestler with tremendous knockout power. I don't see it happening quickly, but I think someone will get knocked out in this fight.

For Parker's suggested bets on the main event and other fights on Saturday's card, check out the ESPN+ expert picks and best bets article (link below). It also features analysis by Xtreme Couture MMA coach Eric Nicksick as well as ESPN's other betting expert, Reed Kuhn.

