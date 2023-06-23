Rose Namajunas will make her debut in a new weight class in an iconic city.

The former two-time UFC women's strawweight champion is moving up to flyweight to fight contender Manon Fiorot of France at UFC Paris on Sept. 2., sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Namajunas has not fought since dropping the 115-pound title to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 in May 2022.

Namajunas, 30, has long been one of the best strawweight fighters in the world. ESPN has Fiorot ranked No. 3 in the world at flyweight.

MMA Junkie was first to report news of the bout.

Namajunas (11-5) had won three straight prior to the Esparza loss. The Milwaukee native, who lives and trains in Colorado, was the first woman in UFC history to regain a title after losing it. She owns wins over current and former strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk (two), Zhang Weili (two) and Jessica Andrade.

Fiorot (10-1) is 5-0 in the UFC and has won 10 straight overall since losing her pro debut in 2018. The Nice, France, native is coming off a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280 in October. Fiorot, 33, is a black belt in karate and has experience in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

UFC Paris will be headlined by a heavyweight contender bout between former interim champion and French-born Ciryl Gane taking on Sergey Spivak.