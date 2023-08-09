Claressa Shields explains why she sees herself as above the rest of the competition in boxing. (1:54)

Claressa Shields, widely considered the No. 1 pound-for-pound female boxer on the planet, is going back to MMA in 2024.

Shields, 28, has signed a new "multi-year" deal to compete in MMA for the PFL, the fighter and organization jointly announced on Tuesday. The undisputed middleweight boxing champion debuted in PFL in 2021 and went 1-1 in two appearances.

"I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization and I can't wait to return to the PFL SmartCage," said Shields, in a released statement. "My goal remains unchanged. I will be the first athlete to hold championships in boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display."

Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Claressa Shields, top, lands a barrage of strikes before stopping Brittney Elkin by TKO in a PFL match in June of 2021. Ed Mulholland / ESPN Images

Shields won her MMA debut by TKO after actually following her opponent to the ground and finishing her with strikes there. She lost her second appearance by split decision. Following the two-fight jump to MMA, Shields returned to the ring and defended her middleweight titles three times in 16 months. ESPN ranks Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) the best female boxer on the planet.

The PFL has been aggressively signing traditional and non-traditional talent acquisitions in recent years, including everything from former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to professional boxer/social media influencer Jake Paul, and PFL President Ray Sefo recently confirmed talks are ongoing regarding a potential merger or acquisition of Bellator MMA. The PFL consists primarily of a regular season and playoffs format, but is in the process of expanding into pay-per-view.

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement," said PFL CEO Peter Murray. "Claressa and the PFL share a fighter-first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome 'The GWOAT' back to the PFL and the sport of MMA."