Ian Garry called out Neil Magny after his last fight. Now, he'll get his wish.

The Irish welterweight prospect will face Magny at UFC 292 on Aug. 19 in Boston, the UFC announced Thursday. Garry was initially supposed to face Geoff Neal, but Neal withdrew eight days ago due to an undisclosed health issue.

Garry (12-0) has won all five of his UFC fights and is coming off a first-round TKO over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte in May. The 25-year-old "Future," who trains out of Kill Cliff FC in Florida, has finished three of his five UFC victories.

Magny (28-10) is a 10-year UFC veteran and has been a perennially solid welterweight for the entire time, in or near the rankings. The 36-year-old Colorado resident has won five of seven, including a split decision over Philip Rowe at UFC Jacksonville in June.