UFC men's bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling will go for a record-setting fourth 135-pound title defense when he takes on Sean O'Malley in the main event at UFC 292 in Boston on Saturday night (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV).

Sterling, ESPN's No. 7 ranked pound-for-pound fighter, is riding a nine-fight win streak. Most recently he beat former division champ, Henry Cejudo by split decision at UFC 288 in May. O'Malley, ranked No. 4 in ESPN's divisional rankings, has won four of his last five bouts. He also won his last fight by split decision, beating Petr Yan at UFC 280 last October.

In the co-main event, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili will fight Amanda Lemos. Zhang, sits atop ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings, she beat Cara Esparza to reclaim the title at UFC 281 in November 2022. Lemos, ranked No. 3 in ESPN's divisional rankings, has won back-to-back fights via stoppage.

Former UFC women's featherweight and current ESPN MMA analyst Megan Anderson gives her perspective on the main event. ESPN's betting experts Reed Kuhn and Ian Parker add their insights and analysis on the main event and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Bantamweight title fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley