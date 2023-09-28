2023 PFL World Championship: How to watch and stream

The 2023 PFL season will come to an end this fall, as all six weight classes will crown a new champion at the 2023 PFL World Championship on Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The promotion's championship bouts will feature a mix of former champions, household names and some new faces looking to capitalize on the opportunity to win a title and take home $1 million.

In addition to the championship fights, former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison makes her much anticipated return to the cage when she take on former Bellator MMA champion Julia Budd. Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh returns for an amateur bout and featherweights Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade look to settle their rivalry in a rubber match.

2023 PFL World Championship fight card:

Lightweight title fight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard

Heavyweight title fight: Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira

Women's featherweight title fight: Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Women's featherweight nontitle fight: Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd

Welterweight title fight: Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Men's featherweight title fight: Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo

Light heavyweight title fight: Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay

Lightweight amateur fight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez

Bantamweight nontitle fight: Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa

Men's featherweight nontitle fight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade

Men's featherweight nontitle fight: Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden

