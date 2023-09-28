        <
          2023 PFL World Championship: How to watch and stream

          The 2023 PFL World Championship will take place on Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • ESPN.com
          Sep 28, 2023, 02:50 PM

          The 2023 PFL season will come to an end this fall, as all six weight classes will crown a new champion at the 2023 PFL World Championship on Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

          The promotion's championship bouts will feature a mix of former champions, household names and some new faces looking to capitalize on the opportunity to win a title and take home $1 million.

          In addition to the championship fights, former two-time PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison makes her much anticipated return to the cage when she take on former Bellator MMA champion Julia Budd. Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh returns for an amateur bout and featherweights Bubba Jenkins and Chris Wade look to settle their rivalry in a rubber match.

          2023 PFL World Championship fight card:

          Lightweight title fight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard
          Heavyweight title fight: Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira
          Women's featherweight title fight: Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina
          Women's featherweight nontitle fight: Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd
          Welterweight title fight: Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov
          Men's featherweight title fight: Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo
          Light heavyweight title fight: Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay
          Lightweight amateur fight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez
          Bantamweight nontitle fight: Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
          Men's featherweight nontitle fight: Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
          Men's featherweight nontitle fight: Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden

          How to watch '2023 PFL World Championship' on ESPN PPV and ESPN+

          Watch on ESPN+.

          Watch on ESPN.

          

          The 2023 PFL World Championships will be available for purchase soon.

