Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen discuss whether current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira should move up to challenge for the heavyweight title. (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

After coming to the rescue to save UFC 303, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has a date in mind for his return and plans to defend his light heavyweight title in his next fight, but he is still focused on challenging Jon Jones for the undisputed heavyweight championship in the near future.

Pereira addressed his fighting future on his YouTube channel following his second-round stoppage of JiYí Procházka in the main event of UFC 303 on June 29. Given that he has fought twice in less than three months, "Poatan" said he will take some time off to recover but plans to be back before the end of 2024.

"I want to rest a little," Pereira said, noting that he is nursing two broken toes. "But I think December would be a good date for me."

Pereira, 37, has been one of the most active fighters in the UFC, fighting five times in 15 months. He headlined UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill on April 13 then faced Prochazka on short notice when Conor McGregor was forced off the card with a broken toe.

His stock has soared over the past year, winning championships in two UFC divisions faster than any other fighter and becoming one of the promotion's most reliable stars. When he does return, he said he plans to defend his light heavyweight championship.

"I'm feeling good, [and light heavyweight] is where I want to stay," he said. "Doesn't matter who. A lot of people are saying [Magomed] Ankalaev; that's who they are talking about now. People are focused on him.

"But I'm training well, just not for him but for anyone. It's a good fight for me to fight. I'll be well prepared for him, or anyone."

Pereira also addressed the elephant in the room: a potential fight at heavyweight to become the first fighter in the UFC to hold world titles in three divisions. Jones has repeatedly stated that he will defend his title next against former champion Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden. With Pereira eyeballing a December return, the timelines don't match up.

A clash with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who defends against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, could happen, but Pereira shot it down, saying he only wants to fight for undisputed gold.

"It doesn't interest me at the moment to fight him," Pereira said of Aspinall. "It doesn't make sense to dispute the interim belt. I am not belittling him. I respect him a lot. I think he is an incredible athlete, a guy who is very dangerous [and] technical. I'm just talking about disputing an interim belt. There is no point for me."

Ultimately, Pereira wants to challenge for the undisputed heavyweight championship, and it doesn't matter to him who holds the gold.

"I'm 37, so I have to go directly to the top, directly to the belt," he said. "If it's Jon Jones, if it's Aspinall, whoever, to me [it] doesn't matter. I'm just visualizing the belt."