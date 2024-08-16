Comebacks, bonuses ... a shoey: What the locals are chasing at UFC 305

Open Extended Reactions

PERTH, Western Australia -- In the words of the iconic Bruce Buffer, "it's time!"

Time for the UFC's return to Perth, Western Australia, its first since February 2023, when Islam Makhachev did just enough to deny Alexander Volkanovski champ-champ status.

The atmosphere inside RAC Arena for UFC 284, and the closing seconds of the main event in particular, was extraordinary. Given the build-up to the headline act on Sunday [AEST] between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, and the presence of hometown hero Steve Erceg as the co-main, it may well be just as wild this time around.

There are 10 total fighters from either Australia or New Zealand in action, meaning the locals will have plenty of opportunity to show their patriotic support.

Here's what's at stake for each of them.

Israel Adesanya: middleweight title bout vs. Dricus du Plessis [c]

Haven't we been looking forward to this one. After one of the more heated build-ups in UFC history, this fight is finally here. Adesanya returns after almost a year outside the cage, the Nigerian-born New Zealander eager to silence du Plessis, who has claimed he will be the first true African champion in the UFC. Adesanya, who fights out of Auckland's City Kickboxing, returns with a different mindset having already twice won the belt, his second reign lasting just one fight after he was defeated by Sean Strickland in Sydney last year. The 34-year-old has said he is preparing to "close the show" and won't stay on too long, but before he exits he wants to take "heads, not belts... being a loss on someone's record, that sticks". While denying du Plessis a first title defence would be the sweetest of victory spoils, Adesanya will also become only the second three-time UFC champion alongside Randy Couture if he has his hand raised on Sunday afternoon.

Kai Kara-France: flyweight bout vs. Steve Erceg

Just like Adesanya, Kara-France returns to the Octagon after a long layoff. Battling concussion symptoms after his loss to Amir Albazi, the Kiwi has rightfully taken a cautious road on his recovery, even working with the medical staff at the Warriors NRL team; but he is now ready to throw down once more. After back-to-back losses, this is an important fight for the No.4-ranked Kara-France, particularly given Erceg sits three places below him on the flyweight chart. Like his teammates, Kara-France has spoken of some of the changes that have occurred at City Kickboxing, where there is a newfound focus over quality rather than quantity. Whether that's enough to unseat hometown favourite Erceg remains to be seen, but a victory would thrust Kara-France back into the title contention at flyweight.

Steve Erceg: flyweight bout vs. Kai Kara-France

As previously mentioned, Erceg is set for the loudest roar of all as he gets the opportunity to fight in his hometown of Perth for the first time in the UFC. Declaring it a "dream come true", Sunday's trans-Tasman showdown represents a short turnaround for Erceg, who most recently went the distance with champion Alexandre Pantoja in Brazil in May. While he lost that title fight via decision, the consensus was that Erceg's stocks took no real hit, given the quality of his performance. "Ultimately, I made a decision that didn't pan out; whether I did stuff differently I don't know if that would have changed the outcome or not; it is what it is," Erceg told ESPN this week. The fact that he was able to go a full five rounds with the champion, however, was evidence enough for Erceg that he can ascend to the belt into the future. And taking Kara-France's spot in the rankings would certainly be a huge step to doing so.

Steve Erceg [L] is looking for a quick bounce-back win against Kai Kara-France at UFC 305 after he came up short in the flyweight title fight in May Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What a fight this is to lay the platform for both the co-main and main events of the afternoon. Hooker is finally back after his own 12-month layoff, and back-to-back broken arms, the second of those because he was so desperate to fight Bobby Green at the end of 2023. While that fight was certainly a tantalizing prospect, Hooker instead now faces an opponent ranked a full six places above him, with Gamrot riding a two-fight win streak of his own. But Hooker also feels like he is now the best version of himself, "the complete fighter... I've been adding new things to my game and now it's time to put it all together". With Hooker having already fought some of the biggest names in the division, including champion Islam Makhachev and perennial challenger Dustin Poirier, Gamrot holds few fears. "I'm ready to put a hole in this boy's head," Hooker told ESPN.

If there is a man in need of a win on the UFC 305 card, it is Tuivasa. From being one victory away from a potential title fight in 2022, "Bam Bam" has since dropped four straight, his most recent defeats coming via submission. It's more likely that this fight with Rozenstruik remains on the feet, while Tuivasa opened up on some of the distractions that had perhaps stifled his preparations in recent times. "I'm more focused than I have been before, I'm coming off a few losses so it's time to get back... a lot of people don't know we're actually normal people as well, just been having a lot of s--- happening outside the cage, but that's all sorted now and I've been back over in Dubai - switched on, ready to roll," he said. While Tuivasa's days in amongst the title contenders at heavyweight may be behind him, he still retains the power to create headline finishes and earn a $50K performance bonus. And the prospect of a shoey? "It's been a long time [nine weeks] without a drink for me, so I'm itching. And like I said, it's going to be hard day for Jairzinho, I'm coming out there to knock his head off."

It's been a while between shoeys for Tai Tuivasa, the Aussie heavyweight hoping that streak ends at UFC 305 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The younger of the "Tafa Gang", Junior returns to the Octagon after stepping in for his brother on just 24 hours' notice last time out. That bout, unfortunately, unfolded as you might expect, particularly after Junior had "checked out the dispensaries in LA that week". But Tafa says the body feels good after a full camp this time around and while he has been working on some grappling, he will be chasing a performance bonus, so long as opponent Valter Walker also plays his part. "I come to put on a show for the crowd, I come to win the bonuses, and I wasn't fortunate enough to get good opponents, I got guys who were wet blankets". With Walker boasting six wins by KO from his 11 fights, Tafa may well have the opponent he is after.

Another fighter entering Sunday's card on a two-fight skid, Culibao will be hoping his return to Perth brings a change of luck. The Sydneysider secured a rear-naked choke submission at RAC Arena last year and, at that time, appeared to be making headway in the featherweight division. But just like Tuivasa, Culibao says he too has been dealing with some out-of-cage distractions that have prevented him from fighting at his peak in recent times. "I'm not trying to make no excuses for those losses, but my head wasn't in the right place.. it wasn't stuff to do with fighting, it was more personal stuff that shifted my focus, but I'm definitely switched on for this and ready for the challenge". Culibao certainly has a good opportunity to get back into the winner's circle, with opponent Ricardo Ramos having also dropped two straight and three of his last four.

Casey O'Neill: women's flyweight bout vs. Luana Santos

The only women's fight on the card sees the Las Vegas-based Australian attempt to snap her two-fight skid against Santos. O'Neill had been on a rankings climb before she tore her ACL at training in 2022 and has since dropped both of her two fights on her return. But the Scottish-born flyweight shrugged those results off as "growing pains" and says she has learned a lot from the two defeats. Hanging on in the women's flyweight ranking at No. 15, O'Neill has also been working with a new "mindset coach" in a bid to not be "so hyper-critical of myself", she told ESPN this week. A win on Sunday can start her pursuit of a place back in the top 10 at flyweight, O'Neill is wary of Santos' judo ability but says a win on Sunday is "definitely going to happen".

Casey O'Neill is looking to snap a two-fight skid when she fights Luana Santos at UFC 305 Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The overarching theme this week is definitely "the comeback", with Jenkins another fighter making his way back from a near 12-month layoff. The Aussie suffered a devastating injury in Sydney, declaring he made a "mistake" after he was thrown to the mat and dislocated his elbow, tearing three separate tendons in the process. After an extensive rehabilitation program, Jenkins says the arm is now stronger than his non-injured arm and that he is primed for his return. Opponent Herbert Burns looks like the perfect opportunity for Jenkins to make a successful return against, too, the Brazilian having fought just three times in four years, all of which have ended in TKO defeats.

The first local fighter into the Octagon on Sunday morning, Nolan will be looking for back-to-back UFC wins having broken his duck with a Round 1 stoppage of Victor Martinez just three months ago. The Aussie is a heavy favourite to make it two straight, with Reyes suffering defeats in his only two UFC fights to date. Fighting out of Brisbane, Nolan is a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series. The man known as "Big Train" will be looking to get the local contingent off on the right foot by rolling over Reyes in quick time.