Jorge Masvidal said Friday he intends to resume his career in mixed martial arts and already has discussed his pending return with the UFC.

Masvidal (35-17) announced his retirement from MMA in April 2023, following a loss to Gilbert Burns in his hometown of Miami. The 39-year-old went on to professionally box Nate Diaz in July, dropping a close majority decision.

Masvidal said he is thankful for that experience, but is now set on returning to the sport he competed in for 20 years.

"I definitely did [retire] from sports and all martial arts for about 45 to 60 days," Masvidal told ESPN. "And then it just hit me. I was like, I'm not retired. I can't. I started doing some boxing and that opportunity fell in my lap, great opportunity, I couldn't pass it up. But even when I was doing boxing, even though I loved it, it just doesn't compare to MMA."

Masvidal told ESPN he contacted the UFC last month to express his desire to return. He is still under contract and does not require a new deal. Since he did retire, he likely will need to be in the UFC's drug testing program for a minimum of 180 days before competition, although the UFC reserves the right to waive that requirement if it deems appropriate. Masvidal said he will meet any requirements necessary and is proud of his long history as a clean athlete.

In terms of a potential opponent for his comeback, Masvidal said he would love to target former welterweight champion Leon Edwards (22-4), whom he got into a backstage altercation with in 2019.

"Give me f---ing Leon Edwards, bro," Masvidal said. "What would you call him? A veteran? Ex-champion? Whatever you call that motherf---er, give me that. We've got a built-in history. [The UFC] has got the whole promo. Let's do the fight at the end of the year, next year. That's it. Let's get it done. And then, after I knock his ass out, guess what? They've got to give me the title shot."

Edwards, who lost his title to Belal Muhammad in July, does not currently have a fight booked.

If not Edwards, Masvidal mentioned Michael Chandler as a potential opponent. He said he will be open to anyone the UFC comes with, although he does feel that many younger, up-and-comers would need to do more to justify a matchup against him.

Masvidal exited the sport on a four fight skid, but two of those were to then-champion Kamaru Usman and another was to a former interim champion in Colby Covington.

"I only set out to win championships, a lot of you know," Masvidal said. "Situations went through my mind [in retirement] -- had I done this the right way or that the right way. So, I wasn't 100 percent happy. That's why, with this run, it's just I want to make everything as right as I possibly can."