How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates

Neil Magny meets Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.
All of the fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.
Magny (29-12) has lost two of his last three fights, most recently a first-round knockout by Michael Morales in August.
Prates (20-6) has won 10 in a row, the last nine by knockout. In August, he TKO'd Li Jingliang in the second round.
How to watch the fights
Saturday's fight card
ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates
Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder
Men's bantamweight: Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson
Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic
ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes
Men's bantamweight: Gaston Bolaños vs. Cortavious Romious
Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Nicolas Dalby
Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke
Men's bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli
Women's bantamweight: Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula
