How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates

Open Extended Reactions

Neil Magny meets Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

All of the fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

Magny (29-12) has lost two of his last three fights, most recently a first-round knockout by Michael Morales in August.

Prates (20-6) has won 10 in a row, the last nine by knockout. In August, he TKO'd Li Jingliang in the second round.

Check back here on Saturday for fight coverage.

How to watch the fights

Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

Saturday's fight card

ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder

Men's bantamweight: Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic

ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET

Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes

Men's bantamweight: Gaston Bolaños vs. Cortavious Romious

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Nicolas Dalby

Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke

Men's bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Da'Mon Blackshear

Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli

Women's bantamweight: Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula

Top stories

Former One Championship star Reinier de Ridder signs with UFC

Inside Gerald Meerschaert's bag of submission tricks