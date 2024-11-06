        <
        >

          How to watch or stream UFC Fight Night: Magny vs. Prates

          Neil Magny will be looking to derail Carlos Prates' win streak Saturday. Jeff Bottari/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 6, 2024, 12:43 PM

          Neil Magny meets Carlos Prates in the welterweight main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

          All of the fights at UFC Apex are on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 4 p.m.

          Magny (29-12) has lost two of his last three fights, most recently a first-round knockout by Michael Morales in August.

          Prates (20-6) has won 10 in a row, the last nine by knockout. In August, he TKO'd Li Jingliang in the second round.

          Check back here on Saturday for fight coverage.

          How to watch the fights

          Watch all of the fights on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ here.

          There's also FightCenter, which offers live updates for every UFC card.

          Saturday's fight card

          ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET
          Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates
          Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Reinier de Ridder
          Men's bantamweight: Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
          Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson
          Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic
          ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET
          Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Denise Gomes
          Men's bantamweight: Gaston Bolaños vs. Cortavious Romious
          Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Nicolas Dalby
          Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Charles Radtke
          Men's bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Da'Mon Blackshear
          Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli
          Women's bantamweight: Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula

          Top stories

          Former One Championship star Reinier de Ridder signs with UFC

          Inside Gerald Meerschaert's bag of submission tricks