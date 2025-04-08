Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Pico is officially headed to the UFC.

The 28-year-old featherweight has signed an exclusive deal with the UFC, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN on Tuesday. The promotion has not announced when he will make his debut, but Pico told ESPN he is in camp and hopes to fight as soon as possible.

Pico (13-4) has fought his entire MMA career with Bellator MMA. He signed with Bellator in 2014, three years before making his professional fighting debut. He was considered one of the best prospects in MMA history, with an extensive background in amateur wrestling and boxing.

He struggled to a 4-3 record in his first seven appearances, facing competition with far more MMA experience. He has since won nine of his past 10 and was in line to fight for Bellator's 145-pound championship until the promotion ceased operations this year.

UFC CEO Dana White publicly expressed interest in signing Pico earlier this year. Nine of his 13 wins have come via knockout. Before this signing, he was considered one of the best fighters in the world outside of the UFC roster.