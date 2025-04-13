Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Paddy Pimblett is already one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. Now, he's knocking on the door of fighting for a championship as well.

Pimblett, 30, improved to 7-0 in the UFC with a TKO victory over Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314 on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center.

The finish came at 3 minutes, 7 seconds of the third round after Pimblett moved to mount and dropped a series of 12-to-6 elbows. The ending sequence truly began at the start of the round, when Pimblett cut Chandler with a vicious knee to the head.

"This is how we win," Pimblett said in his postfight interview in the Octagon. "We game plan, we use our fight IQ and we beat motherf---ers up. Anyone else got any questions?"

Paddy Pimblett, now 7-0 in the UFC, said he wants a top-four or top-five fighter next, citing names such as Charles Oliviera and Justin Gaethje as potential opponents. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Immediately after the win, Pimblett called out former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, as well as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, both of whom were in attendance.

"Anyone in the top four, top five," Pimblett said. "I want that world title. [People said] I'll never be champ ... I'll never get ranked. I'll never be on the top 10. But what now? I won. Dustin, Justin, Charles, or Arman [Tsarukyan] -- any of them.

"I respect Dustin, Justin, and Charles. Charles is the biggest legend of them all, and he gets called the best submission artist the UFC's ever seen. But I dispute that. I'm here."

Chandler, who dropped to 1-4 in his last five, secured four takedowns, according to UFC Stats, including a couple of slams, but he failed to do much with them. He looked a little fatigued as early as the second round, which was probably due at least in part to some effective body work by Pimblett. Chandler accumulated only 2:44 of control time compared with 4:41 for Pimblett.