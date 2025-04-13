UFC 314 takeaways: Volkanovski is back, Pimblett shines -- again

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes by unanimous decision to win the featherweight championship at UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday. After five rounds, Volkanovski won by scorecards of 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46.

In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett dominated Michael Chandler in a third-round TKO and showed he's a problem for the lightweight division, especially because he's younger than all the top contenders.

Also on the card, Yair Rodriguez revived his career with an impressive performance to ruin Patricio Pitbull's UFC debut. When Rodriguez is at the top of his game, the already tough featherweight division is better than ever.

Brett Okamoto and Andreas Hale share their thoughts on these fights.

The kingdom Volkanovski reigns over looks different this time around

"Old Man Volk" is champion once again but the division is a lot different than the one he reigned over when he was champion from 2019 to 2023. Yes, it's only been two years but a look at the landscape at 145 pounds reveals that the division has seen an overhaul over the past 24 months. Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria have moved on to the lightweight division and there are new names that weren't knocking at the door looking for a title fight.

Volkanovski's initial featherweight title reign saw him spend more than half of his 145-pound title fights against Holloway. Chan Sung Jung has since retired while Brian Ortega has struggled with a 1-3 record in his last four fights. This run could be seen as far more challenging because the 36-year-old will be tested by a new breed of featherweights that include Movsar Evloev, Lerone Murphy and Jean Silva, who put together a blistering demolition of Bryce Mitchell on the main card. There are also recent signees Aaron Pico and Patricio Pitbull. And even though the latter fell short against Yair Rodriguez, it's not outside the realm of possibility that he works his way up the ladder.

Stylistic matchups and the youth of his opponents could present quite the mountain for Volkanovski to overcome. However, if he manages to make a couple of successful title defenses, Volkanovski has an opportunity to separate himself from fighters likeHolloway and José Aldo as the greatest featherweight in UFC history.

What we do know is that this is one of the deepest, most talent-rich featherweight divisions in recent memory. Volkanovski has his work cut out for him, but it will be a treat to watch based on his Saturday's performance. -- Hale

Pimblett is a huge problem at lightweight, especially because of his youth

play 1:04 'What now?!' Paddy Pimblett celebrates after dominating win Paddy Pimblett surrounds Michael Chandler with a flurry of offense and celebrates in electric fashion in the co-main event of UFC 314.

If this sounds like a backhanded compliment, it's truly not. Pimblett's skills are legit and he'd be a handful for any lightweight in his prime. But the fact he's wading into the deep end of the lightweight waters at a time when those waters are filled with fighters in the twilights of their careers certainly doesn't hurt.

Pimblett, 30, is confident, talented and a very dangerous finisher. He's already fought Tony Ferguson (41), King Green (38) and Chandler (38). He's now targeting Charles Oliveira (35), Justin Gaethje (36) and Dustin Poirier (36). Again, I am not taking anything away from Pimblett -- but it's OK to point this out. He is coming into his prime at the best time possible for this division.

If Pimblett can keep this going, we could be looking at a UFC superstar. And let's be honest, the sport needs as many as it can get right now. The UFC is relatively star starved at the moment, if you compare it to other eras. That's cyclical and it'll come around, and Pimblett could be one of the key fighters to turn the tide.

Pimblett is the real deal, he knows he's the real deal and the gauntlet of absolute killers at the very top is (mostly) fighters who are starting to slow down. He has a tremendous opportunity ahead of him. -- Okamoto

A "good" Rodriguez is so good for this division

Yair Rodriguez, right, defeated Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision at UFC 314 on Saturday. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The featherweight division is in a solid place, but it is so much more interesting and better with a great Rodriguez. And not just a great Rodriguez, a fired up one.

When he is on, he's nothing short of dazzling. That 2018 knockout of "Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung in the final second was the greatest knockout in UFC history - until Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 last year. The spinning attacks, the flying attacks, the choke of Josh Emmett for the interim championship at UFC 284 in 2023 -- Rodriguez can do things that others simply cannot do. His best moments against Pitbull on Saturday came when he was under fire and in danger. Rodriguez can be a menace at times, and it'd be so welcome if he could be one always.

Don't get me wrong, his losses have come against elite talent, but I can't help but think I still haven't seen Rodriguez at top speed. I want to see him emotionally invested, if that's what it takes. I wouldn't mind seeing him fight Diego Lopes after they went at it during this week's press conference. Rodriguez has been great in flashes, but he's also been inactive at times, including when the UFC nearly cut him in 2018. I'm nitpicking a little, but I just want to see what Rodriguez looks like with a bit of swag. A bit of that arrogance people accused him of having before he lost in the UFC for the first time to Frankie Edgar back in 2017.

The 145-pound division would benefit greatly from that Rodriguez. -- Okamoto