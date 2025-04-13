UFC 314 grades high for an exciting main card and surprising prelims

Open Extended Reactions

On paper, UFC 314 was loaded with stellar matchups, but putting something down on paper is only half the battle. There have been plenty of "can't miss" fights that end up, well, missing. But how could a lineup of fights that included Alexander Volkanovski seeking to regain the featherweight title against a surging Diego Lopes, a grudge match between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell and Paddy Pimblett getting his toughest test to date against Michael Chandler fail to deliver?

Sounds improbable, right?

Fortunately, most of the fights in the UFC's return to Miami on Saturday gave fans what they wanted. Obviously, not everything landed, but it is safe to say that fans left the Kaseya Arena happy. There was one fight that ended up with a dreaded F, but it didn't ruin the night.

After each pay-per-view, we break down and assess the quality of each fight and the fight card itself based on skill displayed, competitiveness and what is at stake. Andreas Hale takes a look at all 13 fights of UFC 314 including Volkanovski's quest to make history against Lopes by regaining the featherweight title.

Featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Result: Volkanovski defeats Lopes by unanimous decision

Grade: A-

There was concern that Volkanovski's best years were behind him and the younger lion in Lopes would put him out to pasture. Instead, we got vintage Volkanovski, who was excellent with his striking and executed a game plan that utilized movement, a sharp jab and some takedown attempts mixed in to keep Lopes off balance. The fun really began when Volkanovski found himself on the canvas late in the second round after Lopes bounced a right hand off his temple. It added drama to a fight that, while technically sound, had just enough furious exchanges to raise the level round after round. Even in the final moments when Lopes' voracity for battle increased as Volkanovski was seemingly ahead, it never felt as if the Aussie fighter was safe. That lack of comfort for Volkanovski is what elevated this fight to a high grade. Lopes was never out of it and provided a constant threat to ruin Volk's plans to become champion again.

Result: Reyes defeats Krylov by first-round KO

Grade: A-

The Reyes redemption tour continued, with the former title contender delivering a blistering knockout that might end up as the most devastating of his career. Krylov was no slouch, but the picture-perfect counter that Reyes landed to turn the lights out on Krylov will end up on a few highlight reels. It's hard to believe that Reyes went from a guy who looked to be on his way out of the UFC to a winner of three straight, all by knockout.

play 1:04 Marco Tulio comes out victorious in slugfest over Tresean Gore Marco Tulio knocks out Tresean Gore after an epic back-and-forth contest at UFC 314.

Result: Tulio defeats Gore by second-round TKO

Grade: A- This fight was an absolute adrenaline rush, with Tulio putting on a violent striking clinic and Gore showing tremendous heart. This was a thrilling affair from the outset as the fighters let their hands and feet go. But Tulio was crisp and precise. That didn't prevent Gore from punching his way back into the fight when things appeared dire. The second round was Gore launching bombs and trying to survive as Tulio continued to chip away until he found his opening. With the fight nearly beaten out of Gore, Tulio narrowly missed a front kick but put a right hand behind it that reduced Gore to rubble and ended a fantastic fight. Go out of your way to watch this.

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Result: Silva defeats Mitchell by second-round submission

Grade: B+

This was the MMA equivalent of those And1 basketball videos from the 2000s in which some guy off the street gets absolutely embarrassed in a pickup game. Silva treated Mitchell like he didn't deserve to breathe the same oxygen as Silva, toying with Mitchell until Silva decided to end the fight definitively with a vicious ninja choke in the second round. This grade isn't because it was a good fight. But for pure entertainment value, Silva's performance was must-see television. Mitchell may not be championship material, but he has proven to be as tough as nails, and Silva walked right through him. Silva entered the fight unranked, and that performance put the entire division on notice. Jean Silva is a scary man.

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett showed he's ready to make some noise in the lightweight division after dominating Michael Chandler. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Result: Pimblett def. Chandler by 3rd round TKO

Grade: B+

If there were still doubters about Pimblett's ability, his one-sided pummeling of Chandler provided answers that "The Baddy" is a top-5 lightweight. This was a drubbing that went downhill fast for Chandler, who has to be examined for constantly playing to his opponent's strengths. Chandler landed a hard overhand right early in the first round, and Pimblett barely blinked. It was then that Chandler must have realized he was in trouble. But even when he attempted to utilize his wrestling, he got completely worked over by the fighter out of Liverpool. By the third round, Pimblett cranked up the pressure and violently finished Chandler with a series of 12-6 elbows from full mount. Put some respect on Paddy Pimblett's name.

Result: Oleksiejczuk defeats Dumas by first-round TKO

Grade: B-

Dumas was no match for Oleksiejczuk, who trained with the Fighting Nerds for part of his camp. The results were on display as Oleksiejczuk was extremely sharp in picking apart Dumas before sledgehammering him down with a left hand. Some ground and pound followed, and while Dumas tried to defend himself, the fight was halted before things went from bad to worse. Oleksiejczuk looked excellent in this fight, and the performance only adds to the growing legend of the Fighting Nerds.