Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will take on surging contender Joaquin Buckley on June 14 in Atlanta, UFC CEO Dana White announced Friday.

Usman (20-4) has not fought since a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in October 2023. The former 170-pound king took that fight on short notice, at a higher weight class. He will be back in his natural weight division for this five-round bout, which will headline UFC Fight Night in State Farm Arena.

Buckley (21-6) is looking to put a stamp on his case for a welterweight title shot. The former middleweight is a perfect 6-0 since dropping to welterweight in 2023 and is coming off a TKO finish over former interim champion Colby Covington in December.

Usman and Buckley are the UFC's No. 4- and No. 6-ranked welterweights, respectively.

A flyweight matchup between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick will serve as the co-main event on the UFC Fight Night, per White.