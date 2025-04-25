        <
          Kamaru Usman-Joaquin Buckley UFC main event set for June 14

          • Brett OkamotoApr 25, 2025, 10:33 PM
              Brett Okamoto has reported on mixed martial arts and boxing at ESPN since 2010. He has covered all of the biggest events in combat sports during that time, including in-depth interviews and features with names such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Georges St-Pierre. He was also a producer on the 30 for 30 film: "Chuck and Tito," which looked back at the careers and rivalry of Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. He lives in Las Vegas, and is an avid, below-average golfer in his spare time.
          Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will take on surging contender Joaquin Buckley on June 14 in Atlanta, UFC CEO Dana White announced Friday.

          Usman (20-4) has not fought since a majority decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev in October 2023. The former 170-pound king took that fight on short notice, at a higher weight class. He will be back in his natural weight division for this five-round bout, which will headline UFC Fight Night in State Farm Arena.

          Buckley (21-6) is looking to put a stamp on his case for a welterweight title shot. The former middleweight is a perfect 6-0 since dropping to welterweight in 2023 and is coming off a TKO finish over former interim champion Colby Covington in December.

          Usman and Buckley are the UFC's No. 4- and No. 6-ranked welterweights, respectively.

          A flyweight matchup between former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Miranda Maverick will serve as the co-main event on the UFC Fight Night, per White.