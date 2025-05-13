Islam Makhachev becomes the first person in the UFC to defend the lightweight title four times in a victory over Renato Moicano. (1:10)

Ilia Topuria's first appearance as a UFC lightweight will be for a championship, but it will not be against Islam Makhachev.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Tuesday that Topuria (16-0) will face former champion Charles Oliveira (35-10) for the vacant 155-pound title at UFC 317 on June 28 in Las Vegas. Makhachev (27-1) a four-time defending champion will vacate the belt to move up to welterweight to face newly crowned Jack Della Maddalena for a second belt at a later date.

"On June 28, another dream will come true," Topuria wrote on social media. "I'll be the champion of the lightweight division. Charles, my apologies in advance... I'm just fighting for my dreams. It's unfortunate that Makhachev ran away."

Additionally, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (29-5) will defend his title against Kai Kara-France (25-11) in the co-main event of UFC 317, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

Topuria, of Spain, vacated his 145-pound title after one defense earlier this year. His two 145-pound title fights came against two of the best all time in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. He knocked out both in 2024 and decided to move up to 155 pounds.

Oliveira, of Brazil, has been waiting for a chance to reclaim the belt he surrendered to Makhachev in 2022. He is coming off a decision win against Michael Chandler in November.

Makhachev is ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world by ESPN, and Topuria is ranked No. 2.