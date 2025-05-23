        <
          UFC flyweights Amir Albazi, Tatsuro Taira headline Aug. 2 card

          • Brett OkamotoMay 23, 2025, 10:48 PM
          A pair of hopeful flyweight title contenders will meet in a five-round bout in August, the UFC announced on Friday.

          Amir Albazi (17-2) will face Tatsuro Taira (16-1) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Aug. 2. The event takes place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

          Albazi and Taira are ranked Nos. 3 and 5 in the UFC's 125-pound weight class, respectively. Both will be looking to come back from pivotal losses in their last appearances.

          Albazi, of Iraq, came back from a lengthy injury layoff against former champion Brandon Moreno in November and lost via decision. He has fought only twice in the past two years, but his 5-1 record continues to stand out in the division, in part thanks to three finishes.

          Taira, a 25-year-old from Japan, suffered the first loss of his professional career to Brandon Royval in October. He had won six in a row before the loss.

          Current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is scheduled to defend his title next against Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 on June 28.