Khalil Rountree Jr. turned in one of the best performances of his career on Saturday, dominating former champion Jamahal Hill in a five-round decision in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Rountree (14-6) took control early and never relinquished the driver's seat. He chopped down Hill's lead leg with kicks, to the point Hill could barely put weight on it, and dropped him with punches twice in the third round. All three judges scored it a convincing victory for Rountree: 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46.

Despite his clear dominance and the knockdowns, it was a very technical, measured approach by Rountree throughout. He expertly picked Hill apart but did not overexert himself looking for a finish once the result appeared to be in hand.

Rountree, 35, credited that approach to lessons learned in his previous fight, a fourth-round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in a UFC title bid in October.

"I didn't come in here underestimating Jamahal," Rountree said. "I had full belief in myself and my abilities, but the plan was to be smart. I made some mistakes in the Alex fight. This was a time to make different decisions. I don't have to go, go, go all the time. If I'm winning a round, I can secure that and be a smart, professional, championship-level fighter."

The two knockdowns in the third brought Rountree's career total to 14, which ties him with retired legends Chuck Liddell and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua for the most in light heavyweight history. He floored Hill with a counter left hook two minutes into the third round, and then again with a right hook in the final 30 seconds.

The leg kicks, however, were actually the bigger story, and the damage to Hill's legs changed the entire composition of the matchup. A natural southpaw, Hill was forced to routinely switch stances in order to protect his lead right leg, which greatly diminished the threat of his offense. According to UFC Stats, Rountree outlanded Hill in total strikes 94-63.

It was a big win for Rountree after his five-fight winning streak was snapped in his failed title bid against Pereira. He went into Saturday's contest ranked No. 7 in the division, while Hill was No. 4. Rountree, of Las Vegas, has never fought current champion Magomed Ankalaev, who took the belt from Pereira in March.

"I want to be champion," Rountree said. "I know there are things that need to be done, but for me, if I had to fight Ankalaev next, I would do it. Whatever gets me closer to fighting for the belt again."