Former featherweight champion and the second-best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Ilia Topuria, looks to become the 10th two-division champion in UFC history when he faces former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 317 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also on the main card, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV, flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his fourth defense in a bout against Kai Kara-France. Joshua Van, who knocked out Bruno Silva just three weeks ago at UFC 316, gets the No. 2-ranked flyweight in ESPN's divisional rankings, Brandon Royval, in a de facto No. 1-contender bout. Two ranked lightweights, No. 10 Beneil Dariush and No. 7 Renato Moicano, meet. And Payton Talbott faces Felipe Lima, who hasn't lost a fight since 2015, in a men's bantamweight showdown.

Brett Okamoto, Jeff Wagenheim and Dre Waters are here to break down all the main-card action, plus six preliminary fights beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+.