Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will meet Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout later this summer, officials announced on Wednesday.

Sterling (24-5) and Ortega (16-4) will square off in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night on Aug. 23 in Shanghai. The main event features Chinese light heavyweight prospect Mingyang Zhang (19-6) opposite Johnny Walker (21-9). It will mark the UFC's first time in Shanghai since 2017.

Sterling is still looking to solidify himself as a potential title challenger in a new weight class. The former 135-pound titleholder moved up last year after surrendering the belt to Sean O'Malley in 2023. His featherweight campaign started off well with a decision win over Calvin Kattar, but took a step backwards in a loss to the undefeated Movsar Evloev in December.

Ortega has talked about moving up a weight class as well. The longtime featherweight is 1-3 in his last four appearances. He has challenged for the UFC belt twice, coming up short against all-time greats in Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski. The August bout against Sterling will mark his first since last September.

Zhang, 26, will be headlining his first UFC event. He is coming off the highest-profile win of his career, a first-round stoppage against Anthony Smith in April.